How to make an elephant out of a fly when the fly is one's own - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And how is the withdrawal of ePayments to Bitcoin, who knows? It seems that withdrawal there is 0.001 of 1 bitcoin (network commission). And then you can bring them to Privat24, through exchanger sites. In idea, it is even better than WM. There is a total commission of 1.6%, excluding the commission exchangers to Privat.
Have you looked at bitcoin exchange rates before writing a post?And by the way, bitcoin is not expedient at all, it is the most expensive crypto-exchange.
It makes no difference what card or method the money comes from, the 19.5% tax (18% STP and 1.5% military tax) has to be paid, even if received in an envelope.
In all countries of the world, this does not work 100%. Part of the Economy is always in the shadows. Of course, where it's more, where it's less.
You call a worker to dig a garden, you also have to pay tax. If you are a worker yourself, you also have to pay tax. You work abroad as a worker and then you come back home and you have to pay tax too.
It's not that simple. So far no one has asked at all. Precisely for the reason that there is nothing to ask. I won't go on, it's going into politics.
It makes no difference whether you're planning to pay taxes, whether you're talking about a private bank or an epayment.
There is a big difference. You will never get a card from private bank without showing the original of your tax number. With ePayments you are not asked for your tax number even if you fully verify your account. For all transactions made with ePayments card, ATM or terminals, the tax system recognizes you as a foreign tourist and it is your choice whether to pay taxes or not. I am motivated to pay tax because of my pension fund contributions and work experience.
The ePaymetas card is very imposing, if it were a good one it would work fine on its own...
I don't want to pay $2.6 for a simple card.
and I don't want to think about the inactivity of the account at $10 a month.
also 2,6 % for a conclusion from a card it is much more than 0,8 % in WM
PS when i got the card there was a line for account closure that cost money too ... this is not a card this is a "bank loan" with strings attached
give me a normal way to withdraw
In servicedesk also impose this miracle card ... they removed the application, frankly speaking, your attitude towards people is not right(
They impose the ePaymetas card very impudently, if it were a good one it would go without a hitch...
I don't want to pay $2.6 for a simple card.
and I don't want to think about the inactivity of the account at $10 a month.
also 2,6 % for a conclusion from a card it is much more than 0,8 % in WM
PS when i got the card there was a line for account closure that cost money too ... this is not a card this is a "bank loan" with strings attached
give me a normal way to withdraw
Calculate by adding WMZ to WMU conversion and subsequent transfer to card in privat. Don't forget to take into account that there are two types of cards with free service, but in one case - 0.5% for deposit, but free cash withdrawal, in the other case - free deposit, but withdrawal -1%. Add up all these percentages and you will see that from what you have in your MQL account and before withdrawing cash from ATM you will lose about -12% if you use WMZ.
And remember that ePayments is only -2.6% and the exchange rate is fair according to the NBU.
There is a big difference. You will never sign up for a card with Privat without presenting the original of your tax number. With ePayments, you will not be asked for your tax number even if you verify your account completely. For all transactions made with ePayments card, ATM or terminals, the tax system recognizes you as a foreign tourist and it is your choice whether to pay taxes or not. I am motivated to pay tax, as it goes to the pension fund and the employment history drips up.
If you get penny payments from the private that from e-payments, you will not be affected. (If you buy a flat with e-payments, you can just tell tax authorities that the money is not yours, or whatever your logic is.
Just like if you got it in an envelope. In the current situation, in some CIS countries, there is no difference whether it is e-payments, cash in an envelope or a private bank.
You will never get a card from privat bank without presenting the original of your tax number.
P.s. that's exactly how I presented it, a photocopy, that's exactly how I processed it.
...added.
With all due respect, do you have a different internet or something?
Count adding WMZ to WMU conversion and subsequent transfer to the card in privat. Do not forget to take into account that there are two types of cards with free service, but in one case, -0.5% for deposit, but free cash withdrawal, in the other case, free deposit, but for withdrawal -1%. Add up all these percentages and you will see that from what you have on your MQL account and before withdrawing cash from ATM you will lose about -12% if you use WMZ.
If you receive penny payments from either privat or e-payments, it will not affect you. (If you buy a flat with e-payments, then tell the tax authority that your money is not yours, or whatever your logic is.
Just like if you got it in an envelope. In the current situation, in some CIS countries, there is no difference whether it is e-payments, cash in an envelope or a private bank.
P.s. That's how I presented it, a photocopy, that's how I did it.
...added
With all due respect, do you have a different internet or what?What 12%? What WMZ to WMU conversion? None of this is true.
What do you mean what kind of conversion? I have a hryvnia Privat card, you can only top it up with a WMU wallet via WebMoney. Where can I get WMU if I have money on WMZ? If the rate is $1 = 27UAH -2-3 UAH loss on each dollar is already a huge percentage.
What do you mean, what kind of conversion? I have a hryvnia Privat card, you can only top it up with a WMU wallet via WebMoney. Where can I get WMU if I have money on WMZ? When the rate $ 1 = 27UAH -2-3 UAH loss on each dollar is already a huge interest.
Well, if you need to change very quickly, then the first in
Calculate by adding WMZ to WMU conversion and subsequent transfer to card in privat. Don't forget to take into account that there are two types of cards with free service, but in one case - 0.5% for deposit, but free cash withdrawal, in the other case - free deposit, but withdrawal -1%. Add up all these percentages and you will see that from what you have in your MQL account and before withdrawing cash from ATM you will lose about -12% if you use WMZ.
And remember that ePayments is only -2.6% and fair exchange rate for NBU.
12% - I do not know where to change.
Withdrawal from here to WMZ - 0.8%, the output to the PrivatBank card through the online exchanger - 0.8% (commission WM) and about 2% of the difference between the rates of the real exchangers in Odessa. Total: 0.8 + 0.8 + 2 = 3.6%. If you cash out through an ATM, another 1%. In other words, it is around 4.6%.
It turns out that in the area of $250 a month cashing out on EP will be about the same 2.6% + $ 2.6 (withdrawal) + $ 2.9 (service card). If the amount is less, WM is more profitable, if it is more, then eP is more profitable.
If cashless payments, you get 2.6%, WM with transfer to PrivatBank card - 3.6%. It seems that EP is more profitable.
What do you mean, what kind of conversion? I have a hryvnia Privat card, you can only top it up with a WMU wallet via WebMoney. Where can I get WMU if I have money on WMZ? If the rate is $1 = 27UAH -2-3 hryvnia loss on each dollar is already a huge interest.