classic of the genre. just like a textbook... cut the losses short, let the profits flow)
What kind of "down" if his funds went upwards?
I kind of found the MACD setting (expert from the terminal) together with PIVOT (I added a filter to the MACD expert)
- But for some reason, it kicked out ( stop out occurred on 1% of testing interval)
The calendar spread implies that both 'legs' must contain an equal number of contracts so that there is no
distortions. There may be a temporary skew in the VM on illiquid instruments, but in the end the profit is not the difference in leg contracts, but the difference in spreads.
in the end the profit is not the difference in contracts of the legs, but the difference in spreads at entry and exit,
which constitutes the profit.
There are no Grails and there can be none! There is a profit margin that suits you or not.
In most cases on the Derivatives and Stock markets, the rate of return can be calculated.
For more details on all the TC there are on the Internet, but how to modify (improve) and how to trade, decide for yourself.
For example in the Forex market the difference between CS on the one hand and CS on the other hand.
My first and foremost trading strategy is to try and modify (improve) it as you decide.
My top priority TS is classic arbitrage. Because the risks in this TS are 0%,
And the volume of funds several times greater than the capabilities of a single derivatives market.
Even with "frontal" use of this TS the rate of profit is higher than bank deposits.
For example, right now, IRAO will give 10.28% annual return.
And in general, Alexey, you remind me of the hero of this cartoon:
I have a lot of such Expert Advisors, and the nice charts are not from the Strategy Tester, but from a demo account.
The problem is the stability. In my experience, if there are many Expert Advisors, their stability follows the 20/80 rule - only every fifth system demonstrates some stability and continues working the way it did for some time. The rest are unstable and very quickly lose what they have earned.
The task is to determine stability with some, high enough, probability. If such a methodology is obtained - one can hope for sustainable profits with many systems.
I am not bragging about the expert - I am looking for an opportunity to get results from the expert. -I am sharing with everyone what I have come up with so far.
I think you can play with this further - to find ways to function, to fix profits in time.
Most likely the best feature is profit taking . It is to close on total profits (both negative and positive profits will be closed)
MACD signal and Pivot filter
So I am doing the same thing, and sharing my experience. Even the simplest systems - can be in profit for months (!!!). But this is only when they are lucky. And on average - the rule of 20/80. And it is necessary to develop a criterion for determining the stability of the system. In order to select the 20.
There is no need to improve systems - they are already normal. We must determine with a good probability - whether the system will work for some time yet, or whether it will immediately start to fail. This is where the main effort should be directed.
Especially for moron clowns I repeat - the STABILITY QUESTION is NOT SOLVED. And just this kind of slump shows it well.
I see, bro.