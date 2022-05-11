Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 22
Monitoring is put out when money is tight. My daughter refuses to accept money in trust, although all VTB offers it. When I was speculating on currency in Sberbank, the girls copied my trades, but here it doesn't work. I understand that it is not just my school here, but also her talent. But she's just like you. She's just making money off the same information you can't make money off of. Why is that?
CONGRATULATIONS!!!
I have always wondered why there are no winners of lchis or pro algorithms on the forums, except if they come to the forum to ask technical questions.
Because there are no traders here, only programmers. So we have only come here to ask technical questions. We have no one, all programmers are working on demo accounts, nobody understands real problems and has no idea how to fix them.
Well why, there are some decent people here. Like fxsaber. I remember he was laughed at earlier when he was talking about HFT on mt4 and mt5. But nevertheless he managed to prove that it is possible. However, even now he has some problems with the terminal. But he has proved that it is possible. Most traders here are just babbling on. I'm trying to come here less often myself and spend more time developing my projects, but I'm obviously not mature enough to bother with all sorts of bullshit messages... ...all sorts of decent people about how great they are and their relatives.
Can you suggest a free bot builder if available? I want to make a bot according to Gunn
Tell me about it, it's a shame...