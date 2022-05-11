Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 25
The calendar spread implies that both 'legs' must contain an equal number of contracts so that there is no
distortions. There may be a temporary skew in the VM on illiquid instruments, but in the end the profit is not the difference in leg contracts, but the difference in spreads.
in the end the profit is not the difference in contracts of the legs, but the difference in spreads at entry and exit,
which constitutes the profit.
There are no Grails and there can be none! There is a profit margin that suits you or not.
In most cases on the Derivatives and Stock markets, the rate of return can be calculated.
For more details on all the TC there are on the Internet, but how to modify (improve) and how to trade, decide for yourself.
For example in the Forex market the difference between CS on the one hand and CS on the other hand.
My first and foremost trading strategy is to try and modify (improve) it as you decide.
My top priority TS is classic arbitrage. Because the risks in this TS are 0%,
And the volume of funds several times greater than the capabilities of a single derivatives market.
Even with "frontal" use of this TS the rate of profit is higher than bank deposits.
For example, right now, IRAO will give 10.28% annual return.
And in general, Alexey, you remind me of the hero of this cartoon:
Where do you come from? Do you only trade here, in the virtual MQ space?
You don't get any rubles from any broker on this thread, let alone an interest. The broker brokerage itself does not give any profit to you, the more so it does not give any interest. Your "writing" is already at a level below the plinth. I'm pointing in the right direction, but I'm not going to lead you by the hand.
https://www.moex.com/s856
You're already a pain in the ass!
Are you taking collateral to the NCC?
Everything happens through a broker, I already wrote - call and your collateral (currency), will immediately become unnecessary.
For now, you "Golubchik" (from Golubkov), are only making hot air, and in a spiteful manner.
Alas, but "you can't take any meat off the counter".
That was proven four years ago.
You're getting on my nerves!
I know exactly what you are doing on the derivatives market. I am not very interested in this subject as there is no liquidity or profit there. But since I am fed up with you, I will take your money. Good riddance. Don't be offended.
Sorry to hear about you, poor guy...
By the way, as of 05.12.2021.
Not accepted (no longer in force)
https://www.nationalclearingcentre.ru/catalog/0302/285
You're getting on my nerves!
Will you bring collateral to the NCC?
Everything happens through a broker, I have already written - call and your collateral (currency) will immediately become unnecessary.
For now, you "Golubchik" (from Golubkov), are only making hot air, and in a spiteful manner.
Alas, but "you can't take any meat off the counter".
That was proven 4 years ago.
At the broker it looks like this:
There is an Expert Advisor in the terminal (MACD Sample.mq5) set them on these pairs
get approximately this result
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
i dont know what happened there or the tester got tired. - It was going so well but i lost money for some reason.
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
stop out - got it
Sorry to hear about you, poor guy...
Whatever you do, it all fails, as I see it. There are actual methodologies at the link. But what do you need them for?
https://www.nationalclearingcentre.ru/catalog/0302/12735
Do you remember what you wrote?
"Keep your CS in Otkritie in U.S. dollars and convert the ruble profit in the same. And you will have dollar returns on ruble-denominated instruments. "
What does this have to do with the link to the exchange?
Otkryvashka has its own rules (at least 4 years ago they had it the way I described).
classic of the genre. just like a textbook... cut losses short, let profits flow)