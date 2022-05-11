Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 10
What is your advice?
1. Forget about contrend strategies. Open trades only in the direction of the trend.
2. Accompany the deals. That is, if an hour after the opening there are reasons to see that the trend is still not present - close the transaction, without waiting for its automatic knockout on the SL or TP.
I don't understand how you can't make consistent profits when you are given so many opportunities to trade and develop trading systems.
In an hour? Why such a time interval? It will be interesting to see how you verify the presence of a trend within an hour, trading on D1, H4 or at least on H1.
You have sentenced channel strategies!
Both are good in their own way, but preferably in the direction of the trend, but it depends on what strategy you will use
If you use the classical model, you will have to use counter-trend strategy, otherwise flat may eat your deposit.
Yes, and always close in the negative, and then you see the price has gone where it should. This is the worst method I've ever seen.
You open a deal and put the SL and that's it, you don't have to keep track of it, otherwise the mathematics will wipe out the whole account.
And 'quietly wait for the profit'.
If the strategy does not use at least one of the order types, it is doomed.
99% only trade OP_BUY && OP_SELL.
Don't judge))) test the Expert Advisor made by my strategy. nett work, with partial closing of positions. Test from the beginning of the year. initial deposit 3000. exit 8000. maximum drawdown for the whole period 2000...
Grids to scrap a priori
maybe... Taste and colour as they say) the same owls without grid and martin. test for the last 5 years