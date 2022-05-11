Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 28

New comment
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Revision of what? And why for the system, if I trade on one pair

Revisit your system. You're not the only one trading this pair. Plus, there are also economic factors. Consequently, the patterns that worked at one moment, at another - no longer work, and their use requires revision.

[Deleted]  
Georgiy Merts #:

Revisit your system. You are not the only one trading this pair. Plus, there are also economic factors. Consequently, the patterns that worked at one moment, at another - no longer work, and their use requires revision.

I trade by MACD, for example, what should I reconsider?
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
I trade on MACD for example, what do I need to revise?

Its settings, obviously. Plus TP-SL settings, or flips or trailing...

 
Georgiy Merts #:

What's so strange about it? The readings are stable. This means that they vary within certain, fairly stable limits.

It is not possible to navigate for a long time. It means that the price movements change their character rather quickly.

It is the indicator readings that are stable. And the use of the indicator - the longer it is, the less reliable it is. There is no contradiction here.

Throwing a coin - you will steadily get about half of the "eagles". But, you can only make money by tossing a coin by accident.

I have one relatively simple robot successfully trading with RTS-6.19 without changing its settings. Stable with a slight decline on September futures.

It also shows good results on MIX, Si and even SBRF with the same settings, though not the best.

[Deleted]  

Here are the signals from MACD and Pivot - something can be automated, - a filter or something should be added, - probably?

EURUSDM5

 
JRandomTrader #:

I have one relatively simple robot successfully trading with RTS-6.19 without changing any settings. It steadily slumps slightly on September futures.

It also shows good results on MIX, Si and even SBRF with the same settings, though not the best.

Well, that's fine. As long as it still fits the market. It's not going to last forever.

 
Georgiy Merts #:

Well, that's fine. As long as it still matches the market. It's not forever.

Clearly, it will not last forever. But the market has managed to be different during this time, including sideways and the "crowning" failure in the spring of the 20th.

In other words, the behaviour of a large number of participants in the symbol must have changed.

 

Bidding dynamics over 2 years


 
JesonMile:
"automated trading" means different things to different people, here I mean a system that detects good trading situations and then places an order and closes later after some conditions are met.

It seems to be possible to create a profitable system, but so far I haven't had much luck. some big advantages I see in an automated system is that it can trade 24/7 and does not cause any emotion. ideally I would like to scalp on small timeframes (h1 or less), but h4 or d1 is probably easier, right?

what indicators have you had success with? are you using fixed sl and tp or more complicated closing conditions? did you write it completely yourself or use templates such as mt5 advisors? do you think many different indicators with certain weights are better than one or two or is it too complicated?

what kind of returns are you seeing and how consistent is your system?

can a breakout bot at market opening be successful?
I haven't seen people like that yet who have created a profitable trading system
 
osmo1709 #:
I haven't seen people like that yet, who have created a profitable trading system

And you won't. They don't display their portraits on every corner).

1...212223242526272829303132333435...42
New comment