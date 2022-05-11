Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 28
Revision of what? And why for the system, if I trade on one pair
Revisit your system. You're not the only one trading this pair. Plus, there are also economic factors. Consequently, the patterns that worked at one moment, at another - no longer work, and their use requires revision.
I trade on MACD for example, what do I need to revise?
Its settings, obviously. Plus TP-SL settings, or flips or trailing...
What's so strange about it? The readings are stable. This means that they vary within certain, fairly stable limits.
It is not possible to navigate for a long time. It means that the price movements change their character rather quickly.
It is the indicator readings that are stable. And the use of the indicator - the longer it is, the less reliable it is. There is no contradiction here.
Throwing a coin - you will steadily get about half of the "eagles". But, you can only make money by tossing a coin by accident.
I have one relatively simple robot successfully trading with RTS-6.19 without changing its settings. Stable with a slight decline on September futures.
It also shows good results on MIX, Si and even SBRF with the same settings, though not the best.
Here are the signals from MACD and Pivot - something can be automated, - a filter or something should be added, - probably?
Well, that's fine. As long as it still fits the market. It's not going to last forever.
Clearly, it will not last forever. But the market has managed to be different during this time, including sideways and the "crowning" failure in the spring of the 20th.
In other words, the behaviour of a large number of participants in the symbol must have changed.
Bidding dynamics over 2 years
I haven't seen people like that yet, who have created a profitable trading system
And you won't. They don't display their portraits on every corner).