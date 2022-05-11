Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 23
If that's the case, you did the right thing. But still, it is better to be less about family here, people are not evil by nature, just sudden frankness causes not everyone to be adequate and kind. And the filter into the world of traders leaves not the kindest and most adequate))))
It's not "adequate-good", but just talk about miraculous luck causes quite a legitimate doubt, whether the author is not wishful thinking. Especially if you look through the author's old posts.And living with children-grandchildren in old age is right and good. I do, I have a son and hope to have grandchildren in the next five years...
I don't remember who, but someone (apparently a moderator took it down) wanted to see the trading dynamics over the long term...
Recently reopened another account
Afternoon. Please describe at least roughly the trading approach..... from the pictures
I haven't found any other strategies that bring in a lot of money and are quite stable.
Good afternoon. Please describe at least roughly the trading approach..... with pictures
All regulated futures market hedging strategies (I have revised them).
Please search on web:
Pair trading, calendar spread, synthetic instruments...
Ok, I will look at it - if there is anything else I should ask... When I got to know about such trading approaches, my profit was not so high compared to direct contracts...
I traded calendar spreads of commodity futures on CME through BKS - there was 15-20% profit for the year, the amount on my deposit was up to 1 mln.
And even in one year there was not a big loss... But there was seasonal trading on diaries... And there were even paired tickers of calendar spread instruments... Like May wheat and December futures.
The period from 2013 - 2016.
Do you separately add volumes e.g. when there is a drawdown "leg" of the calendar spread for example?
Do you average the resulting position in minus, for example, with limiting the number of averages... or whatever...
there was a seasonal for example, according to statistics - several deals of 1 for 2 a month traded up to 10 paired tickers. I.e. essentially 20 futures instruments - symbols. For example like
BR-12.21 and BR-11.22 are 2 symbols.
There these splits - convergences - sign how one may trade... Just need some details.... :-) Here on the msk exchange I have not traded like this yet.... Getting ready...
I've been trading night flotsam for 15 years. That's how I live.
I haven't found any other strategies that make a lot of money and are stable enough.
Can you tell me if you are interested in an EA that can open and close several trades at the same time? Are there similar EAs? ***
Yes, not great, but constant!
If it's in dollars (15-20%), then tell me how to get there...
It's no longer a calendar spread....
The details are where the "secret" of successful trading lies...
I've already written that the original strategies are heavily refined by me.
Added
It really doesn't matter which TS you use, it's important to correctly calculate the entry point, and even more important,
And more importantly, the exit point before you enter the market.
Go herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/job