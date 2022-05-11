Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes, not great, but constant!
1. If it's in dollars (15-20%), tell me how to connect there...
2. it's no longer a calendar spread....
The details are where the "secret" of successful trading lies...
I've already written that the original strategies are heavily refined by me.
Added
It really doesn't matter which TS you use, it's important to correctly calculate the entry point, and even more important,
And more importantly, the exit point before you enter the market.
1. yes - it's in dollars - no activity for a year - account closed.... I will reopen in case of interest, maybe later (it's via BCS)
2.
BR-12.21 and BR-11.22 are 2 symbols. - Well, what if for example at a drawdown on the symbol of the next year futures, for example, to buy it separately? Do you trade it this way?
(it is just the calendar spread). Well - even if it is not calendar - another.
Some trading approaches you can describe - without revealing all secrets of the Viennese court and without scorching the entire GRAAL?
If it's in dollars (15-20%), tell me how to tap into it...
Why so much piety for dollar returns?
Keep your CS at Otkritie in US dollars and convert your ruble profits into them. And you will have dollar returns on ruble-denominated instruments.
Why the piety for dollar returns?
Keep your CS at Otkritie in US dollars and convert your ruble profits into US dollars. And you will have dollar returns on ruble-denominated instruments.
The rouble will fall below 150 soon.
the eco is 150! It's not like you have to double up every time. 120-130 on a sudden jump and they are unlikely to drop more than 110.
And even then they will blame "speculators" for it.
the eco is 150! It's not like you have to double up every time. 120-130 on a sudden jump and they are unlikely to drop more than 110.
And even then they will blame "speculators" for it.
BR-12.21 and BR-11.22 are two symbols. - But what if for example at a slump in the symbol of the next year's futures it is bought separately? Do you trade like this?
The calendar spread implies that both legs must contain an equal number of contracts to avoid any
distortions. On low liquid instruments there may be a temporary distortion of the BM, but at the end of the day, it is not the contract difference which makes the profit.
in the end the profit is not the difference in contracts of the legs, but the difference in spreads at entry and exit,
which constitutes the profit.
There are no Grails and there can be none! There is a profit margin that suits you or not.
In most cases on the Derivatives and Stock markets, the rate of return can be calculated.
For more details on all the TC there are on the Internet, but how to modify (improve) and how to trade, decide for yourself.
Added
For example in the Forex market the difference between CS on the one hand and CS on the other hand.
My first and foremost trading strategy is to try and modify (improve) it as you decide.
My top priority TS is classic arbitrage. Because the risks in this TS are 0%,
And the volume of funds several times greater than the capabilities of a single derivatives market.
Even with "frontal" use of this TS the rate of profit is higher than bank deposits.
For example, right now, IRAO will give 10.28% annual return.
Added by
And in general, Alexey, you remind me of the hero of this cartoon:
Why this piety for dollar returns?
Because I have investors who are prepared to invest dollars at 5-7% per annum.
(Those who have a lot of money don't believe in the rouble for some reason.)
Before giving you advice, I would recommend at least calling a broker.
That's what I did when I wanted to have a deposit in dollars.
Yes, they do accept dollars, but they give out traded roubles at such an interest rate that it's a pain in the ass!
Yes, because I have investors who are willing to invest dollars at 5-7% per annum.
(Those who have a lot of money don't believe in the rouble for some reason.)
Before giving any advice, I would recommend at least calling a broker.
That's what I did when I wanted to have a deposit in dollars.
I've done that when I wanted to have a deposit in dollars, but they accept dollars, but they give out the traded roubles at such a high interest rate that it's a pain in the ass!
Where do you get it from? The banks are 8%.
Where do you get them? In banks, 8%.
What country is that in?
We have different rates in the Russian Federation.
Yes, because I have investors who are willing to invest dollars at 5-7% per annum.
(Those who have a lot of money don't believe in the rouble for some reason.)
Before giving any advice, I would recommend at least calling a broker.
That's what I did when I wanted to have a deposit in dollars.
I would have liked to have a deposit in dollars but I didn't. Yes, they accept dollars, but they give out the traded roubles at such a high interest rate that it is a pain in the arse!
Where do you come from? Do you trade only here, in the virtual MQ space?
You don't get any rubles from any broker on this thread, let alone at an interest rate. The brokers are not giving you money for anything, let alone interest. Your "writing" is already at a level below the plinth. I'm pointing in the right direction, but I'm not going to lead you by the hand.
https://www.moex.com/s856