Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods"
I've always used paypal for all my online needs, now am looking at my balance at meta trader and I wonder who is it for..?
basically after 3 months with the desk, they arent going to fix it and they act like it works. it does not work in all countries so its money lost
The lack of ability to withdraw money is a growing issue that seems to be completely ignored by metaquotes.
Time to start investigating alternate ways to market my products, no point selling them here if I am unable to recieve the money.....
they have ignored it and wont fix it. They have told me that it works but it does not after 3 months. There needs to be accountability
@MetaQuotes @MetaQuotes Support
Pix is the most common payment method in Brazil. Your site already offers Pix for deposits:
Please consider adding it for withdrawals as well. Many global services, like Neteller and Skrill, support Pix for both deposits and withdrawals.
This addition would resolve the withdrawal issue for Brazilian users and be greatly appreciated.
When Paypal withdraw will be back?
it wont
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods"
966346, 2025.02.08 05:08
Unfortunately, PayPal is unavailable due to technical issues on payment provider side.
Please try to use another payment system.
We are sorry for inconvenience.
Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team
Hello,
this won't be available anymore
Please, use another payment options
Thank you
Dear User,
This is permanent. Paypal will not return again in our payment option.
Best Regards,
MQL5.com Support Team
Welp no more paypal
I have 12 options to "top up" my account yet I have only 3 options for withdrawing, you can clearly see where Metaquotes priorities lie.
Surely if they can have so many options to deposit money then they can have more options to withdraw.
It makes no sense at all.
i have sent so many chats to the service desk and they repeat the same line everything and act like everything all good and it works. They aren't going to fix it and will just seem to keep everyone's money