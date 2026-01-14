Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 166
where is paypal payment option ?
PayPal is no longer available (permanently) for everyone.
If this changes, you will be notified.
For more details - can read this thread on "Payments and payment methods"
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 4106
NOTE-1: The Forum is mainly for users to:
(i) exchange ideas
(ii) discuss trading strategies, market trends, MetaTrader features and coding tips
(iii) share views on other trading-related and market-related topics.
NOTE-2: We’re all regular users like yourself and don’t have direct access to MetaQuotes payment operations.
i have $50 on my MQL5, i am purchasing worth $30 but my payment doesn't push thru, it says payment failed? Please help. Thank you.
Are financial operations limited on your account perhaps? Either way, you will need to contact the Service Desk.
I have noticed that the PayPal deposit/withdrawal option is no longer available on the platform. This has made it somewhat challenging for users to manage their finances and transactions on MQL5.
I would like to propose two improvements:
I hope the MQL5 team will consider these suggestions to bring a better experience to the user community.
Thank you all for your attention!
See the following post, and please continue your questions here instead creating yet another topic ...
So my only option is to wait until I earn $3000?
So far, no official information has been given out by MetaQuotes. These screenshots of service desk responses, shared by users, is all we have to go on.