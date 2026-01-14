Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 166

where is paypal payment option ?

PayPal is no longer available (permanently) for everyone.

If this changes, you will be notified.


For more details - can read this thread on "Payments and payment methods"

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 4106


NOTE-1: The Forum is mainly for users to:

  (i) exchange ideas

  (ii) discuss trading strategies, market trends, MetaTrader features and coding tips

  (iii) share views on other trading-related and market-related topics.

NOTE-2: We’re all regular users like yourself and don’t have direct access to MetaQuotes payment operations.

It is Gone and they want us to wait til we have $3000 in funds to be able to withdraw. I am not happy.

 

i have $50 on my MQL5, i am purchasing worth $30 but my payment doesn't push thru, it says payment failed? Please help. Thank you.


 
@jon41 #: i have $50 on my MQL5, i ampurchasing worth $30 but my payment doesn't push thru, it says payment failed? Please help. Thank you.

Are financial operations limited on your account perhaps? Either way, you will need to contact the Service Desk.

 

I have noticed that the PayPal deposit/withdrawal option is no longer available on the platform. This has made it somewhat challenging for users to manage their finances and transactions on MQL5.

I would like to propose two improvements:

  1. Enable fund transfers between MQL5 accounts:
    • Enhances convenience when collaborating or conducting service transactions between community members.
  2. Introduce an internal MQL5 coin:
    • In the era of digital finance, having an internal coin for transactions and payments on the platform would be a strategic move.
    • This coin could help reduce transaction costs, speed up processing times, and expand potential integration with decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.

I hope the MQL5 team will consider these suggestions to bring a better experience to the user community.

Thank you all for your attention!

 
@Jesse Phipps : Can't withdraw funds from any earnings on site. Same error message every time " Declined by issuing bank " Skrill virtual card didn't work either same error message. Any word on when withdraws will be available again for USA customers? 
I'm not in USA, but I get the same error message when I try with my debit card. I heard Paypal isn't ever going to come back.
 
@Jesse Phipps : Can't withdraw funds from any earnings on site. Same error message every time " Declined by issuing bank " Skrill virtual card didn't work either same error message. Any word on when withdraws will be available again for USA customers? 

See the following post, and please continue your questions here instead creating yet another topic ...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods"

Scott Fredeman, 2025.02.24 13:47

It is Gone and they want us to wait til we have $3000 in funds to be able to withdraw. I am not happy.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:See the following post, and please continue your questions here instead creating yet another topic ...

So my only option is to wait until I earn $3000?

 
@Jesse Phipps #: So my only option is to wait until I earn $3000?

So far, no official information has been given out by MetaQuotes. These screenshots of service desk responses, shared by users, is all we have to go on.

 
They say they are working on a solution but in meantime only the options are what is available
