It is no longer available by PayPal's decision.
You may ask the users from your country about how they are withdrawing (because it is really depends on the country on some way sorry).
does anybody knows any card preferable virtual card that will let me withdraw my earned money. since PayPal is removed. i haven't been able to make any successful withdrawal.
No, I tried many cards. It is country dependent so if the country listed is blocked no card works
Has anyone managed to successfully withdraw to their bank card?
My money is literally stuck in mql5, unable to access it.
It's amazing that if I want to top up my wallet there are 12 available options to deposit, but no functional and affordable options to withdraw, so I think we can see where their priorities lie.
The next day the money appeared as frozen.
In the chat they don't give me an answer,
only an automatic response that I should wait. But it's been a long time.
In the chat I managed to open a ticket that was not answered:
Just a question, please
Why is the Bank transfer maximum amount is 4960.23$
Why isn't it a round number, like 5000$
This is your maximum withdrawal amount Muhammad, because your current MQL5 account balance is probably $4990.23.
30 USD is the bank withdrawal commission.
where is paypal payment option ?