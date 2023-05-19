MQL Withdrawals: skrill / Neteller

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Also for payments it would be a good method to deposit as well:  Skrill / Neteller.



Any reason why Metaquotes has not adopted these 2 payment methods?   

I'm actually surprised with MQ's presence in fx that they have so few payment processors for market services payment and withdrawals

 
AwarenessForex:
Any reason why Metaquotes has not adopted these 2 payment methods? 
The reason was already explained many times, for example (machine translation to the English) -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to withdraw money from MQL5.com now?

Renat Fatkhullin , 2022.03.07 00:14

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The problems lie outside the technical framework - the legal, financial and regulatory gateways will have to be rebuilt by the payment gateways.

We are completely dependent on payment gateways for depositing/withdrawing payments.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to withdraw money from MQL5.com now?

Renat Fatkhullin , 2022.08.08 10:05

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Unfortunately, we are limited in payouts by our payment gateways and tax jurisdictions.

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