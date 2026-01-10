Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 171
Hello, like many here, I totally deplore the absence of Paypal which seems ESSENTIAL to me and I find the technical reasons somewhat unclear for general technical reasons which serve as a catch-all. Withdrawal with Visa works but that doesn't suit me either. It really spoils the experience and MQL5 should bring Paypal back, besides we don't really know these reasons. This happened overnight, putting people in front of a fait accompli without prior announcement, at least a little communication would have calmed the discontent but it wasn't done and it's a shame. Thank you and to be continued..
If you are in EU you can get a Revolut card , it works (for now)
Hello please I am a freelancer from Nigeria I have tried to withdraw with several visa and MasterCard card still thesame error, please I have spoken to customer care for more than a week still no solution, they keep telling me to try again, but it result is thesame, please can anyone that has it working gives me a solution, even if it is a brand card that works
there is no solution. the payment system does not serve all countries. MQL5 won't fix it. Your money is stuck along with everyone else's
Surely this must be affecting MQL's bottom line. average sales are dropping. I don't think they realize how big the user base is that is effected. I am from south africa and was struggling with withdrawal until I found a local solution. however , I can see sales dropping of a cliff for my EA's .
sales drop for everyone because of AI. This payment system problem would add to decline
What do you mean by AI? What does this have to do with sales on Mql5?
because people can make their own EAs with AI
i think we are putting too much blame on Mql5 in regards to the Paypal issue. I dont think they removed it by choice, it was probably Paypal themselves who refused to offer the services for some finacial regulation reasons.
The cards might work in a few selected regions. For the rest of us next best thing is to raise funds until they meet the bank withdrawal limit or close enough, the service desk people can still assist. Will just keep checking incase theres any rectification on the withdrawal options.
it is 100% their fault. they put no other options for everyone. In this age, there is no excuse for not have modern payment systems
Withdrawing via webmoney, people have reported 20-30% fees.
Withdrawing via visa or mastercard bank card, people have been unable to withdraw in USA and Nigeria, it doesn't seem to work for Australia either.
Has anyone withdrawn to a bank card? Someone mentioned Revolut in the EU which isn't a normal bank card, but sounds promising.
Has anyone withdrawn via wire transfer? I'd hate the idea of having to risk the minimum 3000usd getting stuck in some financial limbo.
Is there any reason or ideas why paypal and visa/mastercard withdrawals don't work?