Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 171

New comment
 
Michael Perru #:
Hello, like many here, I totally deplore the absence of Paypal which seems ESSENTIAL to me and I find the technical reasons somewhat unclear for general technical reasons which serve as a catch-all. Withdrawal with Visa works but that doesn't suit me either. It really spoils the experience and MQL5 should bring Paypal back, besides we don't really know these reasons. This happened overnight, putting people in front of a fait accompli without prior announcement, at least a little communication would have calmed the discontent but it wasn't done and it's a shame. Thank you and to be continued..

If you are in EU you can get a Revolut card , it works (for now)

 
Hello please I am a freelancer from Nigeria I have tried to withdraw with several visa and MasterCard card still thesame error, please I have spoken to customer care for more than a week still no solution, they keep telling me to try again, but it result is thesame, please can anyone that has it working gives me a solution, even if it is a brand card that works
 
Moses Ebiakpoyerimowei Waritimi #:
Hello please I am a freelancer from Nigeria I have tried to withdraw with several visa and MasterCard card still thesame error, please I have spoken to customer care for more than a week still no solution, they keep telling me to try again, but it result is thesame, please can anyone that has it working gives me a solution, even if it is a brand card that works

there is no solution. the payment system does not serve all countries. MQL5 won't fix it. Your money is stuck along with everyone else's

 
Wilna Barnard #:
Surely this must be affecting MQL's bottom line. average sales are dropping. I don't think they realize how big the user base is that is effected. I am from south africa and was struggling  with withdrawal until I found a local solution. however , I can see sales dropping of a cliff for my EA's . 

sales drop for everyone because of AI. This payment system problem would add to decline

 
Thomas Bradley Butler #:

sales drop for everyone because of AI. This payment system problem would add to decline

What do you mean by AI? What does this have to do with sales on Mql5?

 
My only worry is reaching the 3000 withdrawal threshold for bank wire transfer, only to find out that it does not work either for some countries. Its really unchartered waters
 
Connor Michael Woodson #:

What do you mean by AI? What does this have to do with sales on Mql5?

because people can make their own EAs with AI

 

i think we are putting too much blame on Mql5 in regards to the Paypal issue. I dont think they removed it by choice, it was probably Paypal themselves who refused to offer the services for some finacial regulation reasons.

The cards might work in a few selected regions. For the rest of us next best thing is to raise funds until they meet the bank withdrawal limit or close enough, the service desk people can still assist. Will just keep checking incase theres any rectification on the withdrawal options.

 
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck #:

i think we are putting too much blame on Mql5 in regards to the Paypal issue. I dont think they removed it by choice, it was probably Paypal themselves who refused to offer the services for some finacial regulation reasons.

The cards might work in a few selected regions. For the rest of us next best thing is to raise funds until they meet the bank withdrawal limit or close enough, the service desk people can still assist. Will just keep checking incase theres any rectification on the withdrawal options.

it is 100% their fault. they put no other options for everyone. In this age, there is no excuse for not have modern payment systems

 

Withdrawing via webmoney, people have reported 20-30% fees.

Withdrawing via visa or mastercard bank card, people have been unable to withdraw in USA and Nigeria, it doesn't seem to work for Australia either.


Has anyone withdrawn to a bank card? Someone mentioned Revolut in the EU which isn't a normal bank card, but sounds promising.

Has anyone withdrawn via wire transfer? I'd hate the idea of having to risk the minimum 3000usd getting stuck in some financial limbo.

Is there any reason or ideas why paypal and visa/mastercard withdrawals don't work?

1...164165166167168169170171172173174175176177178...200
New comment