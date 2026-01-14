Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 167
I have noticed that the PayPal deposit/withdrawal option is no longer available on the platform. This has made it somewhat challenging for users to manage their finances and transactions on MQL5.
I would like to propose two improvements:
I hope the MQL5 team will consider these suggestions to bring a better experience to the user community.
Thank you all for your attention!
It would need to be a stable coin though , otherwise you would be paid out , say the equivalent of $100 in MQC (metaquotes coin) and the next day it would be worth $45 because it was a period where many users withdrew.Or someone holding many coins could pull the "rug" under the coin [selling his supply] , buy up all the top products and signals cheaply and then buy back the MQC coins .
Why?
You can already fund your MQL5 Community Wallet in USD and then pay from there when purchasing products or services.
And when you earn money it also goes to Wallet, from which you can then purchase products or services.
How is that any different from having a "MQL5 Coin"? It is already "coin", where it is simple in equal value to USD.
And what if it shrunk in value?
I don't think users would be happy about that at all. No, a crypto wallet is not desirable what-so-ever.
Whether you can deposit with, or withdraw to, crypto-currencies is a different matter, but the wallet needs to be a fiat currency.
USDC is stable
Don't be petulant. You were previously instructed to post on this topic when discussing payments.
Yet, you disregarded that and posted in the general section. So, obviously, I removed your post with a message reminding you again to post it here.
We are normal users here. Even us mods. So, we know nothing more than what has already been posted here.
At the Service Desk. If you have contacted them, then you will have to be patient and wait for a response. There is nothing else anyone here in the forum can do about it.
From support ticket today: