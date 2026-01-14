Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 167

Au Phuong Tan #:

I have noticed that the PayPal deposit/withdrawal option is no longer available on the platform. This has made it somewhat challenging for users to manage their finances and transactions on MQL5.

I would like to propose two improvements:

  1. Enable fund transfers between MQL5 accounts:
    • Enhances convenience when collaborating or conducting service transactions between community members.
  2. Introduce an internal MQL5 coin:
    • In the era of digital finance, having an internal coin for transactions and payments on the platform would be a strategic move.
    • This coin could help reduce transaction costs, speed up processing times, and expand potential integration with decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.

I hope the MQL5 team will consider these suggestions to bring a better experience to the user community.

Thank you all for your attention!

It would need to be a stable coin though , otherwise you would be paid out , say the equivalent of $100 in MQC (metaquotes coin) and the next day it would be worth $45 because it was a period where many users withdrew.

Or someone holding many coins could pull the "rug" under the coin [selling his supply] , buy up all the top products and signals cheaply and then buy back the MQC coins . 
 
Why?

You can already fund your MQL5 Community Wallet in USD and then pay from there when purchasing products or services.

And when you earn money it also goes to Wallet, from which you can then purchase products or services.

How is that any different from having a "MQL5 Coin"? It is already "coin", where it is simple in equal value to USD.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If there was a crypto coin, it would be easier to withdraw for those individuals in the US. The coin does not need to be directly linked to usd 1:1. It could actually grow in value, making it even more attractive. The userbase would grow, and MQL5 would need another new building. 
 
And what if it shrunk in value?

I don't think users would be happy about that at all. No, a crypto wallet is not desirable what-so-ever.

Whether you can deposit with, or withdraw to, crypto-currencies is a different matter, but the wallet needs to be a fiat currency.

 
USDC is stable 

 
Mods are removing post about payments now. And Metaquotes still not responding. Can someone please explain when we can expect any kind of response? Why does Metaquotes keep taking payments from customers if they pay can't them back the money they are owed? Metaquotes has a forum account. Where are the employees? This is a urgent matter for many people and no one seems to care.
 
Don't be petulant. You were previously instructed to post on this topic when discussing payments.

Yet, you disregarded that and posted in the general section. So, obviously, I removed your post with a message reminding you again to post it here.

We are normal users here. Even us mods. So, we know nothing more than what has already been posted here.

At the Service Desk. If you have contacted them, then you will have to be patient and wait for a response. There is nothing else anyone here in the forum can do about it.

 

From support ticket today:

 
They have repeatedly said this to me for 2 months. They say they are working on a solution but it's been 2 months so don't know how it could take that long. Could be money just stuck until 3k profit
 
Can anyone verify the $3000 bank wire works for users in the USA?
