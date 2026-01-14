Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 172
Withdrawing via webmoney, people have reported 20-30% fees.
Withdrawing via visa or mastercard bank card, people have been unable to withdraw in USA and Nigeria, it doesn't seem to work for Australia either.
Has anyone withdrawn to a bank card? Someone mentioned Revolut in the EU which isn't a normal bank card, but sounds promising.
Has anyone withdrawn via wire transfer? I'd hate the idea of having to risk the minimum 3000usd getting stuck in some financial limbo.
Is there any reason or ideas why paypal and visa/mastercard withdrawals don't work?
Webmoney, Card options not working in kenya either.
Has anyone in Africa had success with them? please share the country name, and the method.
I use a virtual card issued by Wise, works great. It is somewhat similar to Revolut. You can add this card to your apple/google pay or use it for online transactions.
Check to see if you are eligible for it - https://wise.com/en/legal/terms-and-conditions
Hmm.. I have a virtual card from Wise too, but it didn't work for me. MQ's system returned: 'Payment system declined the transaction'.
Strange. How can they check your residence (or what would cause a rejection?) by card number alone?
Have you tried it lately?ps: My last withdrawal was made on 2025.03.24
Yeah, I've hit the same problem and been going round-n-round with Service Desk. Tried to withdraw earned funds to USA banks, and it fails. Tried with 4 different major banks (got my friends involved now LOL) but no luck. None of them worked. Service Desk says its the banks ... but PNC, BofA, US Bank -- these are major banks in USA, and there's no issues with any of those accounts. Something fishy going on with MQL5 withdrawals....
Reviewing the MQL5 transaction page when attempting withdrawal, the underlying is cardpay.com, which is unlimit.com -- viewing their website Global Payment Solutions - Unlimit looking at the "Coverage" page you'll notice all the countries but USA is not listed?
Strange. How can they check your residence (or what would cause a rejection?) by card number alone?
Have you tried it lately?ps: My last withdrawal was made on 2025.03.24
Tried Wise yesterday, and other cards as well (VISA and MasterCard) since PayPal was removed. Same response from MQ every time.
posting a referal link when people are genuinely looking for a solution? seriously?