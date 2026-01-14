Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 173
Webmoney, Card options not working in kenya either.
Has anyone in Africa had success with them? please share the country name, and the method.
Hmm.. I have a virtual card from Wise too, but it didn't work for me. MQ's system returned: 'Payment system declined the transaction'.
I just tried to create a wise account.
So, a country-level block might be the reason.
posting a referal link when people are genuinely looking for a solution? seriously?
Where did you find it? And what do you have against referral link? Does it help less if it is referral?
I shared my personal experience. And I did it only to help people here. Here are my last transactions, including 2 withdrawals to the card 2970 (that is the wise card):
For you, personally: my referral link at wise looks like this -- wise.com/invite/dic/andriik809
Feel free to use or share it.
Yeah. They don't list Africa here -- https://wise.com/en/legal/terms-and-conditions
But they do the US! There are a lot of people from US here, yep?
Andrey Khatimlianskii #:
Cyprus is under increased scrutiny from American authorities over financial regulations, which supposedly caused MetaQuotes' card processor, Unlimit, to stop handling transactions there. So, do you really think they will be able to withdraw through Wise?
Wise is based in UK, as far as I know. And, again, it works for me.
I think it's worth a try, it's completely free.
Cyprus is under increased scrutiny from American authorities over financial regulations, which supposedly caused MetaQuotes' card processor, Unlimit, to stop handling transactions there. So, do you really think they will be able to withdraw through Wise?
The money is lost at this point as they obviously arent going to fix it. so many cant get their money for over 3 months and they just play games with people blaming the banks when in fact its their payment system.
