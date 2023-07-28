problem with withdrawing money
You can write to the service desk (because we on the forum have no idea about it).
Go to "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page (on Monday/tomorrow), choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you, and after that - wait:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
You can write to the service desk (because we on the forum have no idea about it).
Go to "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page (on Monday/tomorrow), choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you, and after that - wait:
Thank you
It was done
But it is a question
Why did this happen, what is the problem, and has this happened before with anyone else?
How do you deal with this problem?
Cảm ơn tất cả các bạn đã giúp đỡ
1 to 2 days left, the amount of money you are locked out according to mql5 regulations will be able to withdraw your money
Thank you
It was done
But it is a question
Why did this happen, what is the problem, and has this happened before with anyone else?
How do you deal with this problem?
We on the forum have nothing to do with it.
If you wrote to the service desk so you should wait for reply.
By the way, the service desk is dealing with financial issues only ... but I see something as "Chat Request: Non-financial issue" on your screenshot.
Because the service desk may not reply on non-financial issue ...
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You can wait for few days. And if no changes during the next few days - write to this thread, and I will try to contact with the service desk asking them for advice about your issue.
It is what I found on the Rules of Using the Market Service:
The payment for a Product transferred to the account of the Seller shall be frozen for a week for approval. If no payment violations are revealed during the approval period, the amount transferred by the Buyer is automatically unlocked within the specified period of time and can be withdrawn from the Seller's account.
So, it is one week for approval anyway.
- www.mql5.com
Please help and thank you
We on the forum have nothing to do with any funds and any withdrawal.
The service desk is dealing with financial issues.
By the way, I found the rules about one week for approval - look at post #6
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Thank you all for the help