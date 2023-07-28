problem with withdrawing money

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Hello all
As shown in this picture
What is the reason for this problem and will I be able to withdraw my money?
A message has been sent to technical support from 2022.06.02
So far, no response

Thank you all for the help


 

You can write to the service desk (because we on the forum have no idea about it).
Go to "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page (on Monday/tomorrow),  choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you, and after that - wait:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Loss access to MQL5

Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00

Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.


If you already wrote to the service desk about this issue so - wait for reply (or for fixing this issue for example).
 
Sergey Golubev #:

You can write to the service desk (because we on the forum have no idea about it).
Go to "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page (on Monday/tomorrow),  choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you, and after that - wait:


If you already wrote to the service desk about this issue so - wait for reply (or for fixing this issue for example).

Thank you

It was done


But it is a question

Why did this happen, what is the problem, and has this happened before with anyone else?

How do you deal with this problem?

 
Samir Arman :
Chào mọi người
As in this shape
Lý do cho vấn đề này là gì và tôi có thể rút tiền của mình không?
Một thông báo đã được gửi đến bộ phận hỗ trợ kỹ thuật từ 2022.06.02
Cho đến nay, không có phản hồi

Cảm ơn tất cả các bạn đã giúp đỡ


1 to 2 days left, the amount of money you are locked out according to mql5 regulations will be able to withdraw your money

 
Samir Arman #:

Thank you

It was done


But it is a question

Why did this happen, what is the problem, and has this happened before with anyone else?

How do you deal with this problem?

We on the forum have nothing to do with it.
If you wrote to the service desk so you should wait for reply.

By the way, the service desk is dealing with financial issues only ... but I see something as "Chat Request: Non-financial issue" on your screenshot.
Because the service desk may not reply on non-financial issue ...

----------------

You can wait for few days. And if no changes during the next few days - write to this thread, and I will try to contact with the service desk asking them for advice about your issue.

 
Quoc Cuong Tran #:

1 to 2 days left, the amount of money you are locked out according to mql5 regulations will be able to withdraw your money

Yes, may be you are right (money was temporarily locked according to mql5 regulations).
So, he should wait.
 

It is what I found on the Rules of Using the Market Service:

The payment for a Product transferred to the account of the Seller shall be frozen for a week for approval. If no payment violations are revealed during the approval period, the amount transferred by the Buyer is automatically unlocked within the specified period of time and can be withdrawn from the Seller's account.

So, it is one week for approval anyway.

Rules of Using the Market Service
Rules of Using the Market Service
  • www.mql5.com
General Provisions and Conditions of Use service Market
 
Thank you all, thank you for the help
 
what's going on with me
He only had 8 hours left to spend the money
The draw is now suspended
Why is there a problem here?

Please help and thank you


 
Samir Arman #:
what's going on with me
He only had 8 hours left to spend the money
The draw is now suspended
Why is there a problem here?

Please help and thank you


We on the forum have nothing to do with any funds and any withdrawal.
The service desk is dealing with financial issues.

By the way, I found the rules about one week for approval - look at post  

 
Sergey Golubev #:

We on the forum have nothing to do with any funds and any withdrawal.
The service desk is dealing with financial issues.

By the way, I found the rules about one week for approval - look at post  

Thank you anyway and sorry for the inconvenience

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