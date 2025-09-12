QuotesSections
EURRUB: Euro vs Russian Ruble

97.808 RUB 0.859 (0.89%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Russian Ruble

EURRUB exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 96.126 RUB and at a high of 97.808 RUB per 1 EUR.

Follow Euro vs Russian Ruble dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

EURRUB News

Daily Range
96.126 97.808
Year Range
87.643 123.863
Previous Close
96.94 9
Open
96.13 7
Bid
97.80 8
Ask
97.83 8
Low
96.12 6
High
97.80 8
Volume
82
Daily Change
0.89%
Month Change
3.94%
6 Months Change
7.67%
Year Change
-9.61%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev