Cancelling Signal Subscription

An hour after subscribing to a signal, the provider's account has been suspended. How do I get a refund? From the 'Rules' section I see this: "Paid subscription canceled by Subscriber is not refunded."
 
Snatty:
If you cancel within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get a full refund.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Ok. Done
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

The money was refunded to my mql5 account not my card. I cannot withdraw it as well. Seems you can only withdraw earnings. I intend to purchase nothing else. Can the money please be refunded to my card?
 
Snatty:
Contact the Service Desk for that.

 
I contacted service desk but no response over 36hrs later. What does this 'Unapproved' mean?  unapproved
 
Snatty:
you have to give the service desk 2 weeks, the are not really fast

