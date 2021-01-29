Cancelling Signal Subscription
An hour after subscribing to a signal, the provider's account has been suspended. How do I get a refund? From the 'Rules' section I see this: "Paid subscription canceled by Subscriber is not refunded."
Snatty:
If you cancel within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get a full refund.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Eleni Anna Branou:
Snatty:
The money was refunded to my mql5 account not my card. I cannot withdraw it as well. Seems you can only withdraw earnings. I intend to purchase nothing else. Can the money please be refunded to my card?
Contact the Service Desk for that.
I contacted service desk but no response over 36hrs later. What does this 'Unapproved' mean?
Snatty:
you have to give the service desk 2 weeks, the are not really fast
