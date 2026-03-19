Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 430
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I do not understand under what situation an EA may not open a trade, and at the same time not give errors. In the test everything works and 0 errors on a 15 year history.
These are runtime errors. And the tester simulates "ideal conditions", it does not take into account connection interruptions, requotes, outages, hang-ups, etc. experts, etc.
Hardly anyone can help you without a code.
These are runtime errors. And the tester simulates "ideal conditions", it does not take into account connection interruptions, requotes, outages, hang-ups, etc. experts, etc.
Hardly anyone can help you without code.
increased the slippage instead of 2 pips set to 3.
is this normal ? i haven't used inite before
increased the slippage by 3 points instead of 2.
is this normal? i have never used init before
About the execution errors yes there were"wrong price " but the wrapper waited 0,5 sec. and again sent an order to the server and opened an order.
There was a Volume[0]<5, i increased it to Volume[0]<15.
increased the slippage by 3 points instead of 2.
is this normal? i have never used init before
About execution errors yes there were "wrong price" but the wrapper waited 0.5 sec. and again sent an order to the server and opened an order.
There was a Volume[0]<5, increased it to Volume[0]<15.
Was it a wrong price in the tester?
About Volume[] - I don't see the code, I don't know what this or that array is responsible for...
This is the reason for deinitialisation. OnDeinit() function.
Was the price in the tester wrong?
About Volume[] - I don't see the code, I don't know what this or that array is responsible for...
No, it was not the right price when I re-loaded the Expert Advisor onto the chart.
Volume is a kind of filter for a new candle. I think that one of the reasons may be the fact that some strategies have 5 and 10 ticks but they are at the bottom of the code, as they are less risky and do not need fast processing.
Please give me a hint,
I've read the instructions but don't understand it(
If I do the OnCalculate function in a trading Expert Advisor
all code is defined as indicator????
Please give me a hint,
I've read the instructions but don't understand it(
If I do the OnCalculate function in a trading Expert Advisor
all code is defined as indicator????
What is the easiest way to build an Expert Advisor that receives a signal from its indicator and places an order?
I tried to do it via include file - it complains about two OnInit when compiling
Please suggest an easier article on the subject.