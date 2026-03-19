Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 212
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By following the link to the indicator, you can see that there are 8 input parameters. Two of them string (s1 and s2) do not pass values to the indicator, but they should be included in your handler somehow. Do the following:
In the chart window in my EA, the profit is displayed where the font size is small and the colour of the font so merges with the rest of the inscriptions, in the code it looks like this
Comment(profit)
Mister programmers help me to change the font size in the code, and it would be nice to change the colour
In the chart window in my EA, the profit is displayed where both the font size is small and the colour of the font so merges with the rest of the inscriptions, in the code it looks like this
Comment(profit)
Mister programmers help me to change the font size in the code, and it would be nice to change the colour
Would a text mark not work?
I will try it even though I am very far in these matters, but at first glance it shows how to move the text and my text is a state of profit so to say variable value
You make profit a string, then you put this text into a label
the script was written that way, I think there are more examples in kodobase
make it a string, then put this text into a label
the script was written that way, I think there are more examples in kodobase
The thing is that my profit is calculated for 2 currency pairs
Add up the profits, then convert (output the result of the operation),
or add lines (more details here) (output 2 values per line),
or two marks, respectively, profit1 and profit2)...
what difference does it make which one to output.
Add up the profits, then convert (output the result of the operation),
or add lines (more details here) (output 2 values per line),
or two marks, respectively profit1 and profit2)...
What difference does it make what you output.
For a newbie, it's hard to do, but I thought, if profit is shown in the window like this
Comment(profit1+profit2
then in order to make it lower by one line, the following sign "\n" should be added
Comment("\n", profit1+profit2
That's why I thought that maybe to increase the font size it would be possible to add another sign to this line, and what you say it would be for me it would be complicated and not do it again I do not understand anything there.
By following the link to the indicator, you can see that there are 8 input parameters. Two of them string (s1 and s2) do not pass values to the indicator, but you need to include them in your handler somehow. You should do it this way:
I cannot get any market entry signals from this indicator(https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1806) when it finds divergence.
Technically, it seems to be ok, no errors likeGetLastError orINVALID_HANDLE at any stage, I tried to get the values for bullish and bearish divergence, they are empty:
2014.03.14 19:34:15 Core 1 2014.03.03 16:00:00 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! bullishDivergenceBuffer = 1.797693134862316e+308
2014.03.14 19:34:15 Core 1 2014.03.03 16:00:00 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! bearishDivergenceBuffer = 1.797693134862316e+308
2014.03.14 19:34:15 15 Core 1 2014.03.03 16:00:00 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! signalBuffer = 0.001566958632905211
2014.03.14 19:34:15 Core 1 2014.03.03 16:00:00 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! macdBuffer = 0.001471813911680497
How do I get these values? The indicator itself has the values, I tried to output them viaPrint and they show the values of extrema, why they are not passed to the EA?
I tried many variants, but the result is the same. Maybe theCopyBuffer request should look different, but how ? I haven't found anything in search.
Or the value of bar 0 in EA and [currentExtremum] in indicator do not correlate? How do I reconcile them?