Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 425
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You need to add your own enumeration to the code.
Can I have a code sample?
What do I need to add to make it like this?
Error code?
Can I have a code sample?
What do I need to add to make it like this?
stoplevel is not a good option for calculating the stop, especially as int
it's easier to be specific
try:
Where is the mistake?
I equalise the StoPlusses in Inite (it's easier, though not more reliable)
How do I get the value of indicator Zigzag? I did not find it in the help.
I equalise the StoPlusses in Inite (it's easier, though not more reliable)
How do I get the value of indicator Zigzag? I did not find it in the help.
I've had a lot of trouble - they wrote an extra zero in the function.
Now I will try it - thanks.
Instead of 0, substitute OrdersHistoryTotal()-1