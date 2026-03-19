Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 431
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What is the easiest way to build an Expert Advisor that receives a signal from its indicator and places an order?
I tried to do it through include file - it complains of two OnInit during compilation
Please suggest an easier article on the subject.
What is the easiest way to build an Expert Advisor that receives a signal from its indicator and places an order?
I tried to do it via include file - it complains about two OnInit when compiling
Please suggest an easier article on the subject.
The preprocessor replaces the line
#include <file_name> with the contents of the WinUser32.mqh file. Angle brackets indicate that WinUser32.mqh file will be taken from the standard directory (usuallyterminal_directory\MQL5\Include).
here is all the documentation
What is the easiest way to build an Expert Advisor that receives a signal from its indicator and places an order?
I tried to do it via include file - it complains about two OnInit when compiling
Please suggest an easier article on this subject.
You need to do two things:
1. indicator
2. the espert.
These are two different files.
Request data from the indicator by the expert and use it as a signal.
Depending on the signal perform trade operations.
how? a standard array can go out of bounds?
how? the standard array can go out of bounds?
it says press F1)))
This is nonsense. Press "compile" again, maybe it will change the line number...
or at least use iClose(Symbol(),Period(),1).
it says press F1)))
This is nonsense. Press "compile" again, maybe it will change the line number...
At least use iClose(Symbol(),Period(),1).
He was the one who gave me the error in the xperps tab after a while.
I got it, did you do what I asked?
I don't remember what you were talking about?