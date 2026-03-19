Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 432

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Leanid Aladzyeu:

how? the standard array can go out of bounds?

There was a bug in one of the versions. It was fixed. We have to update now.


 
Alexey Viktorov:

There was a mistake in one of the versions. It has been fixed. You need to update now.


Thank you. But the product on the market works will have to write iClose.
[Deleted]  
Leanid Aladzyeu:
Thank you. But the product on the market works will have to write iClose.
Advice. Start writing in new MQL4 (i.e. CopyClose()). It is a little more complicated, but in future it will be easier to move to 5 + you will have to rewrite mostly only work with orders.
 

Tapochun:
Совет. Начинайте писать на новом MQL4 (т.е. CopyClose()). Это немного сложнее, но в будущем будет проще переходить на пятерку + переписывать придется в основном только работу с ордерами.

Please give me the link where you read about it. I will study the material and immediately rewrite it to the new mql4, because the code is growing fast (the sooner I do it, the easier it will be).

[Deleted]  
Leanid Aladzyeu:
Search the mql4 website. Section: Documentation.
 
Tapochun:
Search the mql4 website. Section: Documentation.
Cp
 
There is an int variable, how can it be reassigned strictly in one body to the string type?
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Leanid Aladzyeu:
There is a variable int , how to reassign it strictly in one body to type string?

Not sure I've got it right, but perhaps IntegerToString( intVar )? Or just an explicit conversion of (string)intVar.

Yes, please clarify what does "in one body" mean?

 
pr0gre5:

Please give me a hint,

I've read the instructions but don't understand it(

If I do the OnCalculate function in a trading Expert Advisor

all code is defined as an indicator????

It will probably give out a warning.
 
Tapochun:

Not sure I've got it right, but perhaps IntegerToString( intVar )? Or just an explicit conversion of (string)intVar.

Yes, can you please clarify what "in one body" means?

if(правда)
{
 if(AAA)
 c =1;
 else (string)c = " Ofline";

Comment("c =",c);
}
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