Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 423
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I am thinking of writing an EA on speed .
Will the test give me more or less information about the EA's performance?
The conditions in the EA will be for X seconds of price passing a certain direction by X pips .
Look in the "Experts" magazine Hello. The navigator has this expert in it. If I'm looking in the wrong place, can you tell me where?
I am thinking of writing an EA on speed .
Will the test give me more or less information about the EA's performance?
The conditions in the EA will be for X seconds of price passing in a certain direction by X pips .
I checked it. I don't. The tics in the tester are modelled and the sequence and size of price changes does not look like they are in reality.
That's why I ask, the history stores the number of ticks = that is, if there are a lot of ticks in the bar then of course some of them will go with speed to one side and then back again (this is the accidental reality that you see on a real account ).
Are you testing this strategy on a real account?
That's why I ask, the history stores the number of ticks = that is, if there are a lot of ticks in the bar then of course some of them will go with speed to one side and then back again (this is the accidental reality that you see on a real account ).
Have you tested this strategy on a real account?
Yes. But it didn't work out so well. I counted in 15 seconds, but even in such a short time it sometimes worked out that part of the movement was in one period and part in the next. And it worked out neither here nor there. Then I had another similar idea, but I still have not got my arms, as well as my brains, for that matter. I haven't thoroughly thought out how it all should look like, but I have no time to work on it.
Yes. But nothing good came out of it. I counted in 15 seconds, but even in such a short time it sometimes turned out that part of the movement was in one period and part in the next. And it was neither here nor there. Then I had another similar idea, but I still have not got my arms, as well as my brains, for that matter. I have not fully thought through how it should look like, and I can't get to grips with it.
not bad , put it on max speed , it's from 2010 to 2015 it's a clean template with 0 features ( I'll take care of it since it's not draining ).
If you need it in p.s.
the councillor has on/off switches
Is it possible to hide the settings if these settings are switched off?
not bad , put it on max speed , it's from 2010 to 2015 it's a clean template with 0 features ( I'll take care of it since it's not draining ).
If you need it in p.s.
No thanks. When I get there I'll write on the new idea, maybe something good will come out.
In short, the idea is to count ticks and points not periodically, but so that the result is every second of the last XX seconds.
Made the calculation only at bar change - my method :) If you have any ideas for optimisation - I will listen!
It is easier to track bar changes by bar time, not by bar prices. At the end of the algorithm, we want to store the current bar time and at the beginning - to compare it with the current bar time.
For example, for the M5 bar, the current time will be changed only at the beginning of the bar and every 5 minutes....
Testing of such programs is performed "by opening prices", which greatly speeds up the process of code debugging and optimization.