Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 433
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
in the first case it shows the number of trades opened, in the second it tells you that the function is switched off
Why not make two variables? One numeric and one string variable?
it would be harder to write in a comment with different variables, but I think it's compact.
It will be harder to write in the comment with different variables, but I think it's compact.
Tapochun:
it is strange when AAA is false . it does not show offline : 0
Leanid Aladzyeu:
It is strange when AAA is spelled false. offline does not write : 0 shows
Because it is not written correctly.
I saw it in the help . but it doesn't fit as there is nothing to hook to(with > 0).
I wrote a direct conversion and with a warning everything works.
Can I change the colour of the whole comment? If it's complicated it's not worth it.
why 0 ?
Can you change the colour of the whole comment? If it's complicated, it's not worth it.
Why 0 ?