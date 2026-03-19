Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 426

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Sergei Maksimenko:
You're welcome!
 
-Aleks-:

I've had a lot of trouble - they wrote an extra zero in the function.

I'll try it now - thank you.

Sorry, I wrote the code right here... but it's no longer a freebie) //corrected
 
-Aleks-:
Via iCustom.

Oops, didn't realise it was a custom indicator.

It won't start. 

  double zz=NormalizeDouble( iCustom(Symbol(),0,"ZigZag",12,5,3,1),Digits);
  if(zz>0) Print("zz =========== ",zz);

It's 0.0.

 
Leanid Aladzyeu:

Oops, didn't realise it was a custom indicator.

It won't start.

You get 0.0.

You also need to specify buffer number and offset after the parameters - your buffer should be zero.


 double zz=NormalizeDouble( iCustom(Symbol(),0,"ZigZag",12,5,3,0,1),Digits);
  if(zz>0) Print("zz =========== ",zz);

 
-Aleks-:
Thanks , didn't realise it was a custom indicator.

no, iTime is not a custom indicator, but this

http://docs.mql4.com/ru/series/itime

iTime - Документация на MQL4
  • docs.mql4.com
iTime - Документация на MQL4
 
new-rena:

no, iTime is not a custom indicator, but this

http://docs.mql4.com/ru/series/itime

Yes, yes, wrote to say thanks for opening up a new operator (function?) - just that the forum glitches when trying to reply to two people at once....
 
-Aleks-:

After the parameters you also need to specify the buffer number and shift - you should have a zero buffer.


 double zz=NormalizeDouble( iCustom(Symbol(),0,"ZigZag",12,5,3,0,1),Digits);
  if(zz>0) Print("zz =========== ",zz);

Thank you, everything is OK.) You can start developing the Expert Advisor

 

Hello!

Is there an option in MQL4 to somehow set the colour for stop loss/stake profit levels on a chart? The colour of a torn off trade is set by the last parameter of the OrderSend command. Is there an option to set the same colour for this order for its stop levels?

 
gammaray:

Hello!

Is there an option in MQL4 to somehow set the colour for stop loss/stake profit levels on a chart? The colour of a torn off trade is set by the last parameter of the OrderSend command. Is there an option to set the same colour for this order for its stop levels?

These are the profile settings, I am not sure that they can be changed through MQL without any intervention in the code... you can open a new profile programmatically.
 
Leanid Aladzyeu:

Thank you all good). We can start developing the EA

Have a nice development!
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