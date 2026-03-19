Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 426
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I've had a lot of trouble - they wrote an extra zero in the function.
I'll try it now - thank you.
Via iCustom.
Oops, didn't realise it was a custom indicator.
It won't start.
It's 0.0.
Oops, didn't realise it was a custom indicator.
It won't start.
You get 0.0.
You also need to specify buffer number and offset after the parameters - your buffer should be zero.
double zz=NormalizeDouble( iCustom(Symbol(),0,"ZigZag",12,5,3,0,1),Digits);
if(zz>0) Print("zz =========== ",zz);
Thanks , didn't realise it was a custom indicator.
no, iTime is not a custom indicator, but this
http://docs.mql4.com/ru/series/itime
no, iTime is not a custom indicator, but this
http://docs.mql4.com/ru/series/itime
After the parameters you also need to specify the buffer number and shift - you should have a zero buffer.
double zz=NormalizeDouble( iCustom(Symbol(),0,"ZigZag",12,5,3,0,1),Digits);
if(zz>0) Print("zz =========== ",zz);
Thank you, everything is OK.) You can start developing the Expert Advisor
Hello!
Is there an option in MQL4 to somehow set the colour for stop loss/stake profit levels on a chart? The colour of a torn off trade is set by the last parameter of the OrderSend command. Is there an option to set the same colour for this order for its stop levels?
Hello!
Is there an option in MQL4 to somehow set the colour for stop loss/stake profit levels on a chart? The colour of a torn off trade is set by the last parameter of the OrderSend command. Is there an option to set the same colour for this order for its stop levels?
Thank you all good). We can start developing the EA