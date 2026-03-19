Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 428

New comment
 

disabled this button, in the log

2015.09.01 23:50:14.825 Experts Automated Trading is disabled

enabled the button, in the log:

2015.09.01 23:50:51.265 Experts Automated Trading is enabled

ran EA on a chart, same error

I think there is still an error in the code.

 
pr0gre5:

disabled this button, in the log

2015.09.01 23:50:14.825 Experts Automated Trading is disabled

enabled the button, in the log:

2015.09.01 23:50:51.265 Experts Automated Trading is enabled

ran EA on a chart, same error

I think there is still an error in the code.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing

Questions from Beginners

new-rena, 2015.09.01 20:06

on the chart right mouse/advisors/properties - highlight"allow EA to trade" checkbox

 

where are the councillors?

 
pr0gre5:

where are the councillors?

The EA must already be attached to the chart in order for this item to appear in the menu.

When you start the EA, its properties window appears - check the box"Allow EA to trade" in it

trade approval

 
pr0gre5:

where are the councillors?

"Expert list"

Since this menu item is inactive, it means that you should drag and drop the Expert Advisor to the chart

 

I don't have the option to allow trading in the EA menu...

There is one checkbox - Allow to change signals

 
pr0gre5:

I don't have the option to allow trading in the EA menu...

There is one checkbox - Allow to change signals

So you don't have an EA, you have an indicator.
[Deleted]  
If an EA is attached to a chart, press F7 and the menu will appear
 

So you don't have an EA, you have an indicator.)

Thanks for the help, I'll look into it

 
pr0gre5:

So you don't have an EA, you have an indicator.)

Thanks for the help, I will look into it

The list of all EAs that work on this trading account is displayed in the "Navigator" window:

List of advisers

1...421422423424425426427428429430431432433434435...1605
New comment