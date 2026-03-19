Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 428
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disabled this button, in the log
2015.09.01 23:50:14.825 Experts Automated Trading is disabled
enabled the button, in the log:
2015.09.01 23:50:51.265 Experts Automated Trading is enabled
ran EA on a chart, same error
I think there is still an error in the code.
disabled this button, in the log
2015.09.01 23:50:14.825 Experts Automated Trading is disabled
enabled the button, in the log:
2015.09.01 23:50:51.265 Experts Automated Trading is enabled
ran EA on a chart, same error
I think there is still an error in the code.
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Questions from Beginners
new-rena, 2015.09.01 20:06on the chart right mouse/advisors/properties - highlight"allow EA to trade" checkbox
where are the councillors?
where are the councillors?
The EA must already be attached to the chart in order for this item to appear in the menu.
When you start the EA, its properties window appears - check the box"Allow EA to trade" in it
where are the councillors?
"Expert list"
Since this menu item is inactive, it means that you should drag and drop the Expert Advisor to the chart
I don't have the option to allow trading in the EA menu...
There is one checkbox - Allow to change signals
I don't have the option to allow trading in the EA menu...
There is one checkbox - Allow to change signals
So you don't have an EA, you have an indicator.)
Thanks for the help, I'll look into it
So you don't have an EA, you have an indicator.)
Thanks for the help, I will look into it
The list of all EAs that work on this trading account is displayed in the "Navigator" window: