Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 427
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This is a profile setting, not sure if it can be changed via MQL without intervening in the code... It is possible to open a new profile programmatically.
The profile changes the colour of stops on all trades at once. And I would like to set a separate one for each
This profile changes colour of stops for all trades at once. And I would like to set a separate one for each
I use an open order (where I set the colour of deal), then I modify 2 take profit (TP colour) and modify stoploss (SL colour), but it gets small line only on the bar which I modify.
It's understandable - you can't. You can use graphical objects... for debugging.
I use an open order (where I set the colour of the deal), then I modify 2 take profit (I write the colour of TP) and modify the stop loss (I write the colour of SL), but it gets a small line only on the bar which I modify.
can't figure it out, please help)
Opening an order:
In the log I get:
Ask 1.12759
SLBuy 1.10746
TPBuy 1.14746
OrderCheck identified error: 0 / comment (operation executed successfully)
OrderOpenBuy: AutoTrading disabled by client response code 10027 (AutoTrading disabled)
AutoTrading enabled.
Where is error?
can't figure it out, please help)
Opening an order:
In the log I get:
Ask 1.12759
SLBuy 1.10746
TPBuy 1.14746
OrderCheck identified error: 0 / comment (operation executed successfully)
OrderOpenBuy: AutoTrading disabled by client response code 10027 (AutoTrading disabled)
AutoTrading enabled.
Where is error?
can't figure it out, please help)
Opening an order:
In the log I get:
Ask 1.12759
SLBuy 1.10746
TPBuy 1.14746
OrderCheck identified error: 0 / comment (operation executed successfully)
OrderOpenBuy: AutoTrading disabled by client response code 10027(AutoTrading disabled)
AutoTrading enabled.
Where is error?
working on a demo account, opened a new demo account MetaQuotes demo,
reinstalled the program)
The problem is still there.
working on a demo account, opened a new demo account MetaQuotes demo,
reinstalled the program)
The problem still exists.
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Questions from Beginners
new-rena, 2015.09.01 20:06on the chart right mouse/advisors/properties - highlight"allow EA to trade" checkbox
Auto trading enabled:
?