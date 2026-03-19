Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 436

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Tapochun:

Why is this? The zero bar is recalculated in every standard MT indicator. Need to prevent the situation of multiple recalculations of the whole indicator.
Agreed. To clarify: "... we must prevent the situation of multiple recalculation of the indicator when the zero bar changes".
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Agreed. To clarify: "... in this case we need to prevent situations of multiple recalculation of the whole indicator when the zero bar changes".
You don't need all these troubles :) The indicator does not draw with buffers. It draws Fibonacci lines with objects. You can draw them in the timer.
 
he does not use the zero bar.
 

We need to create several checks for one execution.

If one is false, check the second if it is false, check the third, but if it is true, do not check the bottom one and proceed to the execution of the actions.

I wrote the code again, it is not inserted (screenshot).

 
Leanid Aladzyeu:

We need to create several checks for one execution.

If one is false, check the second if it is false, check the third, but if it is true we do not check the bottom one, we go on to the execution of the actions.

You can use this construction to check the logic:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Test.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   bool one=true;
   bool two=true;
   bool three=true;
   bool foure=true;
//---
   if(!one) //false
     {
      //
     }
   else if(!two) //false
     {
      //
     }
   else if(!three) //false
     {
      //
     }
   else if(foure) //true
     {
      Print("I am here!");
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

What's all this nonsense? I've got Digits and normalisation all over the code and it's all the same

Trawl sometimes gives the wrong stops at 130 .

I think that's why. Where's my five digits?)

 
Leanid Aladzyeu:

What's all this nonsense? I have Digits and normalisation all over the code and the same thing

Trawl sometimes gives the wrong stops at 130 .

I think that's why. Where's my five digits?)

The fifth digit here is zero, probably so. And it just doesn't spell.
 
-Aleks-:
The fifth digit here is zero, probably so. And it just doesn't spell.
Genius=). I know. That's what's causing it to malfunction.
[Deleted]  
Leanid Aladzyeu:
Genius=). I know. That's what's causing it to malfunction.

Hm. With your level of competence, I wouldn't say that.

 
Tapochun:

Hm. With your level of competence, I wouldn't say that.

Perhaps, but in any case it needs to be corrected as well.
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