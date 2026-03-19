Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 436
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Agreed. To clarify: "... in this case we need to prevent situations of multiple recalculation of the whole indicator when the zero bar changes".
We need to create several checks for one execution.
If one is false, check the second if it is false, check the third, but if it is true, do not check the bottom one and proceed to the execution of the actions.
I wrote the code again, it is not inserted (screenshot).
We need to create several checks for one execution.
If one is false, check the second if it is false, check the third, but if it is true we do not check the bottom one, we go on to the execution of the actions.
You can use this construction to check the logic:
What's all this nonsense? I've got Digits and normalisation all over the code and it's all the same
Trawl sometimes gives the wrong stops at 130 .
I think that's why. Where's my five digits?)
What's all this nonsense? I have Digits and normalisation all over the code and the same thing
Trawl sometimes gives the wrong stops at 130 .
I think that's why. Where's my five digits?)
The fifth digit here is zero, probably so. And it just doesn't spell.
Genius=). I know. That's what's causing it to malfunction.
Hm. With your level of competence, I wouldn't say that.
Hm. With your level of competence, I wouldn't say that.