Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 434
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Why do I get 0 ? I'm interested in the error, not the examples. I will copy and paste the example, but the notion of error remains unknown.
try removing Point - what will it say?
I think Point() is correct.
try removing Point - what will it say?
in my opinion the correct Point()
double p1=(NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(),PERIOD_MN1,1),Digits)-NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(),PERIOD_MN1,1),Digits)); Print("Bar size 1 = ", p1);
0,0 total. without point and with point with brackets. I tried arrays like this . all for 0.0.
double p1=(NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(),PERIOD_MN1,1),Digits)-NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(),PERIOD_MN1,1),Digits)); Print("Bar size 1 = ", p1);
0,0 total. without point and with point with brackets. I tried arrays like this . all for 0.0.
Try it this way
Why do I get 0? I'm interested in errors, not in examples. I may copy and paste the example, but the error concept remains unknown.
Try this
I was only saying that there was one build with this error, I read about it on this forum, but did not say that POSSIBLY you have this build.
Regarding zeros I corrected, supplemented my previous post with a little delay.
If you get zero in the fifth digit too, set Print() for both the minus and the subtractor. Maybe they are the same? Although they should not be. But it's the printers that should be looking for the cause.
I was only saying that there was one build with this error, I read about it on this forum, but did not say that POSSIBLY you have this build.
About the zeros I corrected, added to my previous post a bit late.
If you get zero in the fifth digit too, set Print() for both the subtractor and the subtractor. Maybe they are the same? Although they shouldn't be. But you need to look for the cause with the printers.
This is cruel)) how to fix it?
4074 ERR_NO_MEMORY_FOR_HISTORY Не хватает памяти для исторических данных
Because it's misspelled.
Why do I get 0? I'm interested in the error, not the examples. I will copy and paste the example, but the error notion remains unknown.
There is no error. The script
It shows up in the log.
Only I still do not understand why you need double to output an integer value (because the number of points is an integer).
connoisseurs, help.
I need a font to write wave markings in MT-4. i.e. letters and numbers in circles.