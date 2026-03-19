Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 874
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Hello, could you advise please, in the code below without the loop block (which comes after the CopyByffer), the indicator normally runs, but if you include a cycle comparing the price of a candle with the price of one of the bars, the bars themselves after the start are not displayed, what could be the problem?
Result:
You can not.
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Alexey Viktorov, 2018.05.30 15:53
Well, not quite so dynamically, but once through re-initialization you can. I did.
If you can elaborate, please describe
if you can be more specific
How much more detailed?
In one situation I needed to make coloured bars or coloured candlesticks. They use 4 value buffers and 1 colour buffer. The other, I needed to display a coloured line, where 1 value buffer and 1 colour buffer.
Calling and changing indicator properties causes initialization of the indicator. Accordingly, if the settings contain bars or candlesticks, then one option of initialization. If the line, the other option of initialization.
It is impossible to change the number of buffers in the middle of the indicator, which is what Alexey Vyazmikin said without being aware of the other options.
How much more detail?
In one situation I needed to make coloured bars or coloured candlesticks. They use 4 value buffers and 1 colour buffer. Another, I needed to display a coloured line, where 1 value buffer and 1 colour buffer.
Calling and changing indicator properties causes initialization of the indicator. Accordingly, if the settings contain bars or candlesticks, then one option of initialization. If a line, then another initialization option.
It is impossible to change the number of buffers in the middle of the indicator, which is what Alexey Vyazmikin said, without being aware of other options.
If you decide to write my last name in Russian, it sounds like Vyazmikin.
Regarding my suspicions - I think the answer is correct to the question posed. Without an explanation of needs there is no point in saying otherwise. Reinitialisation is a restart of the program, it is clear that you can change anything in the settings.
If you choose to write my surname in Russian, it sounds like Vyazmikin.
Regarding my suspicions - I believe the answer to the question posed is correct. Without an explanation of the needs, there is no point in saying otherwise. Reinitialisation is a restart of the program, it is clear that you can change anything in the settings.
Does the lack of a soft sign offend that much?
Did I talk about incorrectness, in my opinion I emphasised exactly the correctness of the answer.
Can you tell me if this is a realistic tester figure? And is it good or bad result for a year with a deposit of 3000$?
Does the lack of a soft sign offend that much?
I am driven by enlightenment, not offence. Why would I be offended, did you know how to spell and want to offend me? I didn't even consider that option, was it for nothing?
I am motivated by enlightenment, not resentment. Why should I be offended, did you know how to write correctly and want to offend me? I didn't even consider that option, was it for nothing?
Peace, friendship, chewing gum.
Peace, friendship, gum.
And the half-litres?