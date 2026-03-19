Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 219

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paladin800:
In my opinion, the fact that part of your depot is bonuses should have no effect. Although anything is possible. By the way, ask your broker if the bonuses are used in calculating the lot if you have signed up for a signal. And if you don't mind, please write me in your personal message what was the broker's answer, I'm very interested.
Bonuses are not involved + 30% of the depo load was
 
ViktorK:
Bonuses are not involved + 30% of the load on the depot was standing
There it is! Free cheese! Ignoring those bonuses too...
 
Hi. Here's the problem. Working with an array is fine until it reaches theArrayMaximum function
g=ArrayMaximum(Mas,X,0);

will raise -1, and

g=ArrayMaximum(Mas,X,1);

will return X.

 
Andrei-1:
Hi. This is the problem. will return -1, and

Maybe he will, maybe he won't. The clairvoyance is bad at the moment.

(Who knows what's in your Mas array?)

 
Sorry, got it, the parameters have been swapped in MQL5 :)
 
Good traders. Maybe someone can tell me, I can't find one thing. I need a script: I bought a lot - a mark appeared on the chart so that it would be clear where I entered the market.
 

It's kind of the default:


 

Here - it closed on take profit, and there are arrows :


 
adminqaz:
Good traders. Maybe someone can tell me, I can't find one thing. I need a script: I bought a lot - a mark appeared on the chart so that it would be clear where I have entered the market.
Tools (Ctrl+T) - History - right click - show on charts...
 
Silent:
Tools (Ctrl+T) - History - right click - show on charts...

On the history is clear, but in real time? I entered the market - a mark on the chart...? How do I do that? For example, I bought - immediately a mark where on the chart I bought, but the lot is not closed yet.


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