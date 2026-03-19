Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 103
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A pending/stop/stackprofit order sent to the broker means that the order is in the broker's base and is waiting for its price to be reached.
It is not possible to set a delay to an order.
If you want a delay, then you will have to give up the pending/stop/stake profit orders. And replace all of these with market orders.
In other words, you need to constantly monitor the current symbol price. And as soon as it reaches the required level + you make a pending delay - and only after that you decide whether or not to open a market order.
As a result you will have what you want - delayed execution or non-opening if the price bounces, but in the worst case you will have a bad execution price for a market order. Probably worse than what you would get if you placed a pending order.
The MT-5 programme has started to expose levels where there have been purchases and sales. In the settings, in two places, "Show trading levels", the ticks have been removed, but they are still displayed.
Because of this, the chart is not normally visible. Please advise who can...
The MT-5 programme has started to expose levels where there have been purchases and sales. In the settings, in two places, "Show trading levels", the ticks have been removed, but they are still displayed.
Because of this, the chart is not normally visible. Please advise who can...
show me a screenshot.
Sending to
I attached the files to my comment yesterday and added a comment. But you didn't get the files. How should I?
I don't know what you see on your screen there,
But this is what everyone on the forum sees - there are no pictures. although maybe it's not worth attaching, as it looks like it's not about MT5, it's about hands.