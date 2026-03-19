Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 210

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Afternoon.

Um... no more 2.00 credits for registering?

 

This is what I know :

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

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Contender, 2014.01.13 12:50

2 credits? That's what everyone gets for registering. You can't withdraw, you can only spend.


 
master-tayler:

Afternoon.

Um... no more 2.00 credits for registering?

Charges are on Mondays.

I don't know if it was immediately or later. Wait till Tuesday.

 
and.dzr:

Good afternoon.

Can you tell me how to equip a rectangular label OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL with text with the ability to move it along with the label.

You cannot display text on a rectangular label. You can only add anOBJPROP_TEXT description:

Rect

[Deleted]  
Silent:

The accrual is on Mondays.

For registration I don't know if it was immediately or later. Wait until Tuesday.

what can i use the credits for? is there a charity somewhere?
 

GriFFon4ik:
на что можно потратить эти кредиты ? может есть гдето благотворительность?

Alternatively, take a closer look at a paid Product in Market, but:

The minimum cost of a paid Product that can be offered for sale on the Marketplace service is $10.

in this case, you will have to top up your account.
 
GriFFon4ik:
What can I spend these credits on? Is there a charity out there?
For example, to optimise the advisor in the cloud.
[Deleted]  
Reshetov:
For example, to optimise an EA in the cloud.
not many options(
 
GriFFon4ik:
not a lot of options(
Some people, like me, just need it
 

Good afternoon. I'm a brand new customer. Just signed up. I have read the materials and watched the video on signals. I have a question:

How to make the "Signals" tab appear in my installed MT4. I don´t have it :-(( Maybe I should have downloaded the platform from your website? I have it from Ifamdirect or it is not important and I did something wrong?

Actually I have an account with Ifame.

Thanks.

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