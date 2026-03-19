Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 210
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Afternoon.
Um... no more 2.00 credits for registering?
This is what I know :
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Contender, 2014.01.13 12:50
2 credits? That's what everyone gets for registering. You can't withdraw, you can only spend.
Afternoon.
Um... no more 2.00 credits for registering?
Charges are on Mondays.
I don't know if it was immediately or later. Wait till Tuesday.
Good afternoon.
Can you tell me how to equip a rectangular label OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL with text with the ability to move it along with the label.
You cannot display text on a rectangular label. You can only add anOBJPROP_TEXT description:
The accrual is on Mondays.
For registration I don't know if it was immediately or later. Wait until Tuesday.
GriFFon4ik:
на что можно потратить эти кредиты ? может есть гдето благотворительность?
The minimum cost of a paid Product that can be offered for sale on the Marketplace service is $10.
What can I spend these credits on? Is there a charity out there?
For example, to optimise an EA in the cloud.
not a lot of options(
Good afternoon. I'm a brand new customer. Just signed up. I have read the materials and watched the video on signals. I have a question:
How to make the "Signals" tab appear in my installed MT4. I don´t have it :-(( Maybe I should have downloaded the platform from your website? I have it from Ifamdirect or it is not important and I did something wrong?
Actually I have an account with Ifame.
Thanks.