Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 208
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I dont know why i can connect them to mt4 or mt5? i put them into chart and they pop out automatically. what should i do and how? i am a beginner in the game, i dont know how to write programs. i appreciate any advice.
If I do not know how to attach it to an MQL5 Expert Advisor, I should ask for an EA that I do not know how to attach to a chart.
PZ Goldfinch Scalper
I downloaded it straight away and attached it. Nothing jumps out there. EA for MT5. Everything is fine.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/1871
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/1870
What's the problem - click download on the product. The advisor is downloaded in:
Then take the EA and throw it on the chart. Everything works.
in EAs is: string ErrorDescription(int)