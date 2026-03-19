Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 208

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landrover217:
I dont know why i can connect them to mt4 or mt5? i put them into chart and they pop out automatically. what should i do and how? i am a beginner in the game, i dont know how to write programs. i appreciate any advice.


If I do not know how to attach it to an MQL5 Expert Advisor, I should ask for an EA that I do not know how to attach to a chart.

 
landrover217:
PZ Goldfinch Scalper
Where is the link?
 
This is an EA from Market. I'm not really sure how to discuss Market EAs here (if interested, do a search for the link).
 

I downloaded it straight away and attached it. Nothing jumps out there. EA for MT5. Everything is fine.



 
landrover217:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/1871

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/1870

What's the problem - click download on the product. The advisor is downloaded in:

market

Then take the EA and throw it on the chart. Everything works.

 
in EAs is: string ErrorDescription(int)
 
landrover217:
in EAs is: string ErrorDescription(int)
There is no such value in the input parameters. You are mixing something up.
 
 
landrover217:
This is an MQL5 forum, and you are providing screenshots from MQL4.
 
Could you please tell me if there was such a function in MT4. I can't find it in MT5.
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