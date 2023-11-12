CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN keystrokes And various keyboards
That is just how it is! The key codes do not directly translate into characters. That is why operating systems have multiple keyboard templates to choose from.
Follow the advice given by @Lorentzos Roussos and let the user choose their own keyboard shortcuts.
You could also have a setup mode where the user sets up (or in this case changes) the combinations for executing functions .
That's right, I hadn't thought of that, thank you 😉
as I only program for myself, I don't think I'll be using input for the time being, but thanks again for your idea.
That is just how it is! The key codes do not directly translate into characters. That is why operating systems have multiple keyboard templates to choose from.
Follow the advice given by @Lorentzos Roussos and let the user choose their own keyboard shortcuts.
Thanks for your reply Fernando, I'm not planning to market my work, so I'm not going to play around with inputs for the time being, but thanks again for the idea,
Do you know if it's possible to use shortcuts like Ctlr + Shirt + C + F1 ?
I'm afraid I'll type on my keyboard unintentionally and end up with orders I didn't want,
I think a complicated shortcut like Ctlr + Shirt + C + F1 would be ideal to avoid typing errors, but I don't think it's possible,
can you confirm this or do you have any other ideas to suggest?
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine
Thanks for your reply Fernando, I'm not planning to market my work, so I'm not going to play around with inputs for the time being, but thanks again for the idea,
Do you know if it's possible to use shortcuts like Ctlr + Shirt + C + F1 ?
I'm afraid I'll type on my keyboard unintentionally and end up with orders I didn't want,
I think a complicated shortcut like Ctlr + Shirt + C + F1 would be ideal to avoid typing errors, but I don't think it's possible,
can you confirm this or do you have any other ideas to suggest?
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine
I think you can do it but you have to manage the "combos" yourself , delays , press duration and all . And these buttons change their event signature when held down (lparam,dparam,sparam)
ok thanks a lot, I don't mind managing combos from several toche, as I use a stream deck, As you can see in the screenshot
If you have a link or an example for the combo keys, I'm interested 😊 .
Best Reguards
If you have a link or an example for the combo keys, I'm interested 😊 .
Best Reguards
I'll look it up when i get out of the sauna
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I'd like to use CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN with the event handler OnChartEvent(), To detect keystrokes and assign them to functions,
I'm noticing that the keys are not the same depending on the type of keyboard used in Windows (AZERTY / QWERTY / QWERTZ) and also the lparam codes.
How do you manage this type of problem pls?
One of the first solutions I came up with was to find the keys common to all 3 types of keyboard. I based myself on this link, So I've chosen this list:
but it's still a problem because you can have other keyboards, such as Chinese or Arabic.
Thank you in advance for your leads and insights.