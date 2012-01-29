The MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform Now on Android!
Today the official version of the mobile trading platform MetaTrader 5 for Android has been released. Now you can trade on the Forex and stock markets using your smartphone or tablet PC powered by the operation system from Google.
Using this application, you can trade, view real-time quotes and access your trading history 24 hours a day.
"Of course, the release of the official version of MetaTrader 5 for Android does not mean that it's development has completed," - the developers of mobile platforms said. - "At the moment we are working hard to expand the functionality of the application. Basic options of the platform are already available, while charts and analytical tools will appear in the next versions of the mobile trading platform."
Download the MetaTrader 5 for Android and enjoy this powerful tool for trading in financial markets. Wherever you are, this compact, convenient and reliable assistant will always be with you.
Today the official version of the mobile trading platform MetaTrader 5 for Android has been released. Now you can trade on the Forex and stock markets using your smartphone or tablet PC powered by the operation system from Google.
Using this application, you can trade, view real-time quotes and access your trading history 24 hours a day.
"Of course, the release of the official version of MetaTrader 5 for Android does not mean that it's development has completed," - the developers of mobile platforms said. - "At the moment we are working hard to expand the functionality of the application. Basic options of the platform are already available, while charts and analytical tools will appear in the next versions of the mobile trading platform."
Download the MetaTrader 5 for Android and enjoy this powerful tool for trading in financial markets. Wherever you are, this compact, convenient and reliable assistant will always be with you.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Today the official version of the mobile trading platform MetaTrader 5 for Android has been released. Now you can trade on the Forex and stock markets using your smartphone or tablet PC powered by the operation system from Google.
Using this application, you can trade, view real-time quotes and access your trading history 24 hours a day.
"Of course, the release of the official version of MetaTrader 5 for Android does not mean that it's development has completed," - the developers of mobile platforms said. - "At the moment we are working hard to expand the functionality of the application. Basic options of the platform are already available, while charts and analytical tools will appear in the next versions of the mobile trading platform."
Download the MetaTrader 5 for Android and enjoy this powerful tool for trading in financial markets. Wherever you are, this compact, convenient and reliable assistant will always be with you.