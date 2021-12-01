can i withdraw money to other webmoney account that is not mine

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hi friends

may i ask if its possible to withdraw money to webmoney account different from my webmoney account that i'm using usually for withdrawal

the reason that i have to pay a friend and i want to reduce the fees paid

regards

 
I don't think so.
 
i have request to  withdraw 18000 US dollars use my Binance link from MT5 (CMMCI) . But the funds deducted from CMMCi account but still did not deposit in my Binance Account, and your customer care person asking to pay 10% for exchange the currency from USD to USDT for withdraw fee. i use meta trader 5. please release my fund in to BInance account 
MoinA
MoinA
  • 2021.06.07
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
MoinA:
i have request to  withdraw 18000 US dollars use my Binance link from MT5 (CMMCI) . But the funds deducted from CMMCi account but still did not deposit in my Binance Account, and your customer care person asking to pay 10% for exchange the currency from USD to USDT for withdraw fee. i use meta trader 5. please release my fund in to BInance account 

Contact your broker. 

MQL5.com is not a broker, nor offers real trading accounts.

 
Dalya Elsadany:

hi friends

may i ask if its possible to withdraw money to webmoney account different from my webmoney account that i'm using usually for withdrawal

the reason that i have to pay a friend and i want to reduce the fees paid

regards

You can do it. you need to webmoney WMZ purse id number only..🥰

 
MoinA:
i have request to  withdraw ........

Do NOT flood the forum with the same enquiry. I have deleted your other 3 posts!

 
I have my funds on MT5 mobile app need to have it transferred to my Binance. How do I do that? 
 
Avdhootraut #:
I have my funds on MT5 mobile app need to have it transferred to my Binance. How do I do that? 
Ask your broker for that.
We are on mql5 forum, and this forum has nothing to do with any broker, any trading accounts and any money for trading.
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