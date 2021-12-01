can i withdraw money to other webmoney account that is not mine
I don't think so.
i have request to withdraw 18000 US dollars use my Binance link from MT5 (CMMCI) . But the funds deducted from CMMCi account but still did not deposit in my Binance Account, and your customer care person asking to pay 10% for exchange the currency from USD to USDT for withdraw fee. i use meta trader 5. please release my fund in to BInance account
MoinA:
i have request to withdraw 18000 US dollars use my Binance link from MT5 (CMMCI) . But the funds deducted from CMMCi account but still did not deposit in my Binance Account, and your customer care person asking to pay 10% for exchange the currency from USD to USDT for withdraw fee. i use meta trader 5. please release my fund in to BInance account
i have request to withdraw 18000 US dollars use my Binance link from MT5 (CMMCI) . But the funds deducted from CMMCi account but still did not deposit in my Binance Account, and your customer care person asking to pay 10% for exchange the currency from USD to USDT for withdraw fee. i use meta trader 5. please release my fund in to BInance account
Contact your broker.
MQL5.com is not a broker, nor offers real trading accounts.
Dalya Elsadany:
hi friends
may i ask if its possible to withdraw money to webmoney account different from my webmoney account that i'm using usually for withdrawal
the reason that i have to pay a friend and i want to reduce the fees paid
regards
You can do it. you need to webmoney WMZ purse id number only..🥰
MoinA:
i have request to withdraw ........
i have request to withdraw ........
Do NOT flood the forum with the same enquiry. I have deleted your other 3 posts!
I have my funds on MT5 mobile app need to have it transferred to my Binance. How do I do that?
Avdhootraut #:Ask your broker for that.
I have my funds on MT5 mobile app need to have it transferred to my Binance. How do I do that?
I have my funds on MT5 mobile app need to have it transferred to my Binance. How do I do that?
We are on mql5 forum, and this forum has nothing to do with any broker, any trading accounts and any money for trading.
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hi friends
may i ask if its possible to withdraw money to webmoney account different from my webmoney account that i'm using usually for withdrawal
the reason that i have to pay a friend and i want to reduce the fees paid
regards