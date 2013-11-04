MT5 App doesn´t work on Android 4.2.2
scotar:
Regards, Scotar
Hello.
I tried to work with the MetaTrader 5 App on my Sony XPeria Z1, but it doesn´t work. The error message reads as follows: Your mobile device is not supportet. Can anyone help me or does anyone have an idea?
Regards, Scotar
"Your mobile device isn't supported" seems a very clear message. What do you expect as help ?
You can only ask to Sony or Metaquotes why.
angevoyageur:I´d like to know if it is a problem of the android version or the mobile phone or the MT5 App. On Android Version 4.2.1. the app is still working but not at the newer version 4.2.2.
You can only ask to Sony or Metaquotes why.
"Your mobile device isn't supported" seems a very clear message. What do you expect as help ?
You can only ask to Sony or Metaquotes why.
scotar:So you answered your question yourself
I´d like to know if it is a problem of the android version or the mobile phone or the MT5 App. On Android Version 4.2.1. the app is still working but not at the newer version 4.2.2.
I´d like to know if it is a problem of the android version or the mobile phone or the MT5 App. On Android Version 4.2.1. the app is still working but not at the newer version 4.2.2.
Thanks for your qualified answer.
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Hello.
I tried to work with the MetaTrader 5 App on my Sony XPeria Z1, but it doesn´t work. The error message reads as follows: Your mobile device is not supportet. Can anyone help me or does anyone have an idea?
Regards, Scotar