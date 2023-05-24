Service Desk Is Stalling To Solve An Issue
Alberto Gauer Borrego:
I already requested to service desk in the previous times to just grab the money from my account and give back to this guy, and CANCEL his purchase and this way REMOVE his access to post comments in my product page, or ban him permanently or ban him from accessing my product page.
I already requested to service desk in the previous times to just grab the money from my account and give back to this guy, and CANCEL his purchase and this way REMOVE his access to post comments in my product page, or ban him permanently or ban him from accessing my product page.
It is mostly for the service desk.
Because we (forum moderators) are not moderating the Market.
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You can tell to the service desk that one user is trolling you and your page in the Market with multiply trolling messages.
It has been dealt with permanently, finally.
Thanks
Thanks
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There is this user <username was removed by moderator> who has been banned at least 3 times already for always doing the same thing, he goes into the comment section of my product page and starts spamming crap.
I already requested to service desk in the previous times to just grab the money from my account and give back to this guy, and CANCEL his purchase and this way REMOVE his access to post comments in my product page, or ban him permanently or ban him from accessing my product page.
This can't go on anymore it's always the same thing. Service Desk bans him or remove his comments from my product page, then he just waits for a while until the ban passes, then comes back and start posting crap again.
At this point he is just mocking and defying you...
This guy is sick in the head, he even told me he wanted to commit suicide because of his trading losses, he shouldn't even be here.