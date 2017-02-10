New MetaTrader 5 iOS build 1509: Login to MQL5.com with Facebook
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
With the new MetaTrader 5 app for iPhone and iPad, it is now possible to login or register on MQL5.com using a Facebook account. Any user of this social network can access chats and a plethora of various services for MetaTrader 5 in just a few clicks. Among the large Facebook audience, a great number of mobile traders will certainly appreciate the new sign-in method.
In addition, after logging in to your account, you will be able to receive push notifications from MQL5.com. It is a great way to get notified about new chat messages, comments on forum topics, and newly published articles.
Update MetaTrader 5 App for iOS