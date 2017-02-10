New MetaTrader 5 iOS build 1509: Login to MQL5.com with Facebook

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With the new MetaTrader 5 app for iPhone and iPad, it is now possible to login or register on MQL5.com using a Facebook account. Any user of this social network can access chats and a plethora of various services for MetaTrader 5 in just a few clicks. Among the large Facebook audience, a great number of mobile traders will certainly appreciate the new sign-in method.

New MetaTrader 5 iOS build 1509: Login to MQL5.com with Facebook

In addition, after logging in to your account, you will be able to receive push notifications from MQL5.com. It is a great way to get notified about new chat messages, comments on forum topics, and newly published articles.

Update MetaTrader 5 App for iOS

MetaTrader 5 - Forex, Stocks & Futures Trading on the App Store
MetaTrader 5 - Forex, Stocks & Futures Trading on the App Store
  • 2017.02.09
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • itunes.apple.com
Trade financial instruments: Forex symbols, CFD, Futures, Options and Stocks from your iPhone and iPad! MetaTrader 5 is a platform for mobile online trading on the Forex and Stock markets. The application allows you to connect to brokers' servers, receive stock prices and currency exchange rates, analyze financial markets using charts and...
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