The same EA with same parameters Back Test in different platform,The result gap is very large.
To mave same results - you should managed to have the following:
- same starting entry time for both platform for your EA (when your EA opened the trade first on the 1st platform, and when your EA opened the trade first on the 2nd platforum? it should be same time);
- same tick numbers for both platform,
- same broker for both;
- same data and same data quality for both (irrespective off - same broker for both platforms, or not);
- it may be some more.
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I back test the same EA with same parameters in different platform, but the result gap is very large. All the thing of EA are same, also Leverage level.
I think many people encounter this problem, Do you have a good idear to solve it?
This is I test EA in MetaQuotes-Demo(Hedge Mode):
This is I test EA in Other platform Demo(Hedge Mode):