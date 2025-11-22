Errors, bugs, questions - page 953
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In the input parameters of my EA there is this construction:
When starting the EA in the parameter selection menu, the comment is visible and it is immediately clear what is being selected. But then when writing the test as html in the browser you see this:
Can you advise how to make the report (1) have Parameter instead of TFcode variable name, (2) and Parameter A instead of value 10? Like "Parameter=Parameter A" Although it is not convenient, but in my code I can still understand what refers to what, but if my compiled program will be used by someone else, it will not be nice.
... But I can still understand in my code what relates to what, but if someone else uses my compiled program, it won't look nice.
The same situation is in the table with optimization results in the tester.
I got an answer from the Service Desk:
Similar situation in the optimisation table in the tester.
Received a reply from the service desk:
While I can give you a link to an old topic on 4 - Handling Optimisation Results in Excel.
I would like to clarify...Just in case (write to file).
When terminal is closed, OnDeinit() function has time to be fully processed ?
The Deinit event is generated for Expert Advisors and indicators in the following cases
Sometimes the terminal closes in a fraction of a second.
While I can give a link to an old topic on 4 - Handling Optimisation Results in Excel.
Or maybe in a report instead of recording only variables:
It would be worthwhile to output the value of the corresponding comment as well, like:
I would like to clarify...Just in case (write to file).
When terminal is closed, OnDeinit() function has time to be fully processed ?
The Deinit event is generated for Expert Advisors and indicators in the following cases
Sometimes the terminal closes in a fraction of a second.
No, that's not the problem. The divisible is a double.
The problem is most likely because of these lines:Try printing the value "(entry_price - stop_price)/_Point" without rounding (rounding).
Thanks for the reply (finally got a chance to unsubscribe). The problem was indeed a "direct" conversion to int. I managed to get the correct result in two ways:
A fix is expected in the new build:
9. MQL5: Исправлена ошибка работы с альфа-каналом для изображений из ресурсов, приводившая к потере прозрачности.
Until the update comes out such a question. Does it have something to do with the terminal giving out this message:
It used to.
A fix is expected in the new build:
Until the update comes out such a question. Is it something to do with the terminal giving this message:
It used to.