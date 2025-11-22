Errors, bugs, questions - page 954
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A fix is expected in the new build:
Until the update comes out such a question. This has something to do with the terminal giving this message:
It used to.
Most likely it used to show OpenCL 1.0 (first version).
Unfortunately, we had to completely abandon support for OpenCL devices below 1.1 as they crash quite often and do not support working with double numbers.
Most likely, it used to show OpenCL 1.0 (first version).
Unfortunately, we had to completely abandon support for OpenCL devices below 1.1, as they crash quite often and do not support working with double numbers.
Broker:Forex4you
Broker's server is incorrect
True, from what I understand - they only do demos for MT5. But I registered simply and quickly, and looked up the server name (which I reported :) ).
MetaTrader 5 Update Announcement: Scalper Stack and New Tools for Quick Trading
unrealistic quote has eaten up more than the deposit itself
What to do in such cases?
unrealistic quote ate more than the deposit itself
What to do in such cases?
1) if demo - forget it;
2) if real, then deal with the broker
The trading dialogue in this case can be triggered by double-clicking on the level. And as for the fear of accidentally shifting the level, it's quite difficult (I tried it). Not only do you have to click, but you also have to move it with the mouse button pressed. Try it yourself, the update is out now.
If there are only 2 lines on the chart, of course, but if there are a lot of them, it's a particularly cruel perversion to look for a line under your arm every time you move. I've tried it with a panel, lines move fine through it...
I have tried the panel and it moves perfectly through it. If I move the cursor out of the terminal, the line will not return, it will stay where the cursor moved out of the chart.