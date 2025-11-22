Errors, bugs, questions - page 954

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tol64:

A fix is expected in the new build:

Until the update comes out such a question. This has something to do with the terminal giving this message:

It used to.

Most likely it used to show OpenCL 1.0 (first version).

Unfortunately, we had to completely abandon support for OpenCL devices below 1.1 as they crash quite often and do not support working with double numbers.

 
Renat:

Most likely, it used to show OpenCL 1.0 (first version).

Unfortunately, we had to completely abandon support for OpenCL devices below 1.1, as they crash quite often and do not support working with double numbers.

Thank you. Yes, I have OpenCL 1.0. I have seen a couple of cracks. ))
 

Broker:Forex4you

Broker's server is incorrect

 
Their server name is EGlobal-Demo

True, from what I understand - they only do demos for MT5. But I registered simply and quickly, and looked up the server name (which I reported :) ).

 



MetaTrader 5 Update Announcement: Scalper Stack and New Tools for Quick Trading


    • When "One-Click Trading" is enabled, dragging and dropping trade levels of orders and positions results in an immediate modification of the corresponding order or stop without additional display of the trading dialog.
Maybe, it would be worth reconsidering, because "One-Click Trading" itself is not a bad thing, but it would be scary to touch the chart with the mouse, lest something is moved somewhere.
 
sion: Maybe this should be reconsidered, One-Click Trading isn't a bad thing in itself, but it would be scary to click on a chart there lest you move something somewhere.
And just turning off the "dangerous" mode will not help? Or is it necessary to have "One-Click Trading", and a dialog window when dragging levels appeared?
 
sion:
It might be worth reconsidering, One-Click Trading isn't a bad thing in itself, but you'd be scared to click on a chart there lest you move something somewhere.
The Trading Dialog in this case can be invoked by double-clicking on a level. And about the fear of accidentally moving the level, it's quite difficult (tried it). Not only do you have to click, but you also have to move it with the mouse button pressed. Try it yourself, the update is out now.
 

unrealistic quote has eaten up more than the deposit itself

unrealistic quote in the terminal -92233720368.54775808

What to do in such cases?

 
kinglion7:

unrealistic quote ate more than the deposit itself

What to do in such cases?

1) if demo - forget it;

2) if real, then deal with the broker

 
tol64:
The trading dialogue in this case can be triggered by double-clicking on the level. And as for the fear of accidentally shifting the level, it's quite difficult (I tried it). Not only do you have to click, but you also have to move it with the mouse button pressed. Try it yourself, the update is out now.

If there are only 2 lines on the chart, of course, but if there are a lot of them, it's a particularly cruel perversion to look for a line under your arm every time you move. I've tried it with a panel, lines move fine through it...

I have tried the panel and it moves perfectly through it. If I move the cursor out of the terminal, the line will not return, it will stay where the cursor moved out of the chart.

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