MQL login problems
There are many possible reasons for this "authorization failed" issue in Community tab of Metatrader so I mentioned some of them in theoretical point of view only, and you can select the correct reason by yourself
(because no one knows about your VPS, about how you login, and Windows system, about what VPS provider installed and so on - you know only).
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1. Your login.
Some traders used email instead of login so please make sure that you are using correct login.
Your login is stormex777 because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stormex777
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2. Other situations.
2.1. Some external VPS providers were banned from the Market and/or from MQL5 internet portal.
2.2. Some VPS providers installed the security features on their servers/VPS'es for the users to be more protected in general.
2.3. Temporary ban from MQL5 (automatic block for 3 hours for frequent requests)
For all those cases - read the following blog post: Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403
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3. Error 12029
You wrote on Russian forum: "I can't connect to mql account with vps. writes error 12029 send requested failed through the terminal"
As I have no idea about this error12029 so I went to google:
"Error "12029" is a WinHTTP error code that indicates that a socket connection failed because encrypted communication could not be established".
And it is some decision from Microsoft about how to fix it:
To resolve this problem, enable TLS 1.2 support on Windows 7. To do this, follow the guidance in the following Knowledge Base article, and then, restart the computer:
Update to enable TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 as default secure protocols in WinHTTP in Windows
I am also is getting "socket connection failed" from time ti time with my Windows 10 64-bit laptop when
I am making the messages in the channels in very quick way so I am waiting, restarting computer, and doing (making posts/messages) it once again
(but slow way).
As to you so you can restart VPS or Metatrader 4 instances, or try tomorrow (because it is weekend now so some technicialns in many IP companies are making the maintenance for weekend).
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Hi
Have problems with login with my vps.
Authorised in VPS's web browser is OK, Authorised in vps's MT5 is OK, but in MT4 get an error : authorisation failed in all copies of mt4 istalled. what is the problem?
On my personal pc authorisation is fine in MT4 and MT5 as well.
Can anybody help me?
password and login is CORRECT