Errors, bugs, questions - page 955

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New build, terminal crits, connected to roboforex. I go to the "Company" tab, select "sitemap", go to the forum... .

It's already crashed a couple of times. I go to the forum, hover my mouse over the top banner and the terminal goes nowhere. The first time, after re-entering, immediately hung the terminal.

P.S. Is it possible to disable this tab? On VPS and without it brakes enough.

 
sion:
If there are only 2 lines on the chart, of course, but if there are a lot of them, it's a special cruel perversion to look for a line under my arm every time I move.
Maybe, in such cases, it would be better to disable the mode of dragging trading levels in the terminal settings ( Charts tab)? With this option and the Trade by one click option (the Trade tab) you seem to be able to achieve what you need. No?
 

sion:
... 

Tried it with the panel, the lines move through it just fine...

This can be disabled programmatically: CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, if both modes are to be combined.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

sion, 2013.04.04 23:43

...

The cursor has moved outside the terminal, the line does not return, it remains where the cursor was outside the chart.

Tried it, yeah. Why move the cursor outside the terminal? And in general, when the One-Click Trading option is disabled, this can be avoided simply by refusing.
 

tol64:

it seems to be possible to get just what you need. No?
The lines, unfortunately, have to be moved as well. OK, maybe people will work and there will be more feedback on this, one is not the man in the field).
 
sion:
The lines, unfortunately, have to be moved as well. OK, maybe people will do some work and there will be more feedback on this, one is not the man in the field).
I found that by enabling/disabling the above options, you can get anything you want. And if it is also software, there is no limit to the possibilities. ))
 
tol64:

Why take the cursor outside the terminal?

It's like, if you press the "Ok" button, if you press the cursor outside the button, it won't be pressed.
 
tol64:
I have found that by enabling/disabling the above options, you can get anything you want. And if it's also software-based, there's no limit to the possibilities. ))
It was ideal in past versions, if you accidentally hit a line a box came up that you can close or agree to. And completely disabling drag and drop, not very suitable, it's easier to give up "One-Click Trading". Well, or some additional buttons to put, to enable and disable this function. It is easier to disable them, if I want to use another terminal for controlling, etc. My Expert Advisor itself is located on VPS and what it does there is controlled in another terminal with running indicators.
 
sion:
It was perfect in past versions, if you hit a line by accident a box came up that you could close or agree to. And completely disabling drag and drop, not really suitable, easier to give up "One-Click Trading". Well, or some additional buttons to put, to enable and disable this function. It is easier to disable them, if I want to use another terminal for controlling, etc. My Expert Advisor itself is located on VPS and what it does there is controlled in another terminal with running indicators.

Just a minute. Try disabling this option right now:

//---

And then set a pending order and try to "accidentally hit" it. What will happen? .... Waiting....

 
So far I'm experimenting..., if a point of any line or Fibonacci comes to the order line, then you immediately grab the order line, and in what place you let it go is unpredictable. Then you have to dig in the logs where you got this line to get it back.
 
tol64:

Just a minute. Try disabling this option right now:


I already did.

It's easier to opt out of One-Click Trading.
"I liked One-Click Trading a lot, but it's already put too much pressure on it here.
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