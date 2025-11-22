Errors, bugs, questions - page 2079
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In MT4 it works.
In MT5x64 it doesn't.
In MT5x64 - no.
In MT5 you have to use "<".
In MT5 you have to use "<".
It works, thank you!
I have a program that takes screenshots of the whole terminal at certain important moments.
Tonight was the big moment when a screenshot was supposed to be taken, but a fucking feature of the terminal got in the way. Here it is.
Both terminals have two tabs - Trade and Mail. I need Trade to be active all the time. But when an internal email (e.g. partial filll) from the broker arrives, the tab switches to "Mail".
How do I turn this real nasty thing off? Well, there should not be such an intrusive notification, and moreover to absolutely ordinary broker's emails, where he automatically informs about order execution dozens of times in a day. I don't understand why sometimes it switches to "Mail" and sometimes it doesn't.
How can I turn it off? I never read the "E-Mail" tab, as it is Spam. To put it mildly, it's annoying that the terminal GUI reacts to Spam in this way.
How do I turn it off? I never read the Mail tab as it is Spam. To put it mildly, it's annoying that the terminal GUI reacts to Spam.
+1
Been asking for this for a while.
How do I turn it off? I never read the Mail tab as it is Spam. To put it mildly, it's annoying that the terminal GUI reacts to Spam in this way.
Try to assign "inferior" permissions to mail folder in FS, so terminal can't write files there - maybe this will prevent bookmark activation.
Try to assign "inferior" rights to the mailbox folder in the FS so that the terminal cannot write files there - perhaps this will prevent the bookmark from being activated.
For MT4 it is "history\mailbox". I doubt the Mail tab is triggered only after the message is written to disk, not BEFORE. But I'll give it a try, thanks.
In the latest build of mt5
I have the same problem, can you please tell me if you have solved the problem?
MT4 Build 1090
In input parameters window in field with variable of double type with zero fractional part -> at double click final zeros in integer part disappear spontaneously.
10.0 -> 1
1000.0 -> 1
510.0 -> 51
Win 8.1 & Windows Server 2012R2 64-bit
Is anyone reproducing this bug?
I have the same problem, could you please tell me if you have been able to resolve the issue?