Errors, bugs, questions - page 634

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Renat:

Is this not happening on Weekly or Monthly charts?

We found a bug in the Bars() function for these periods which caused the hang.

I have a default H1, as soon as I add a new chart it hangs, I press the cross, open the terminal a new chart is already open.

When I see from here, when you upload quotes just do not show the chart and hangs on the "waiting for update".

ZZZY Another unclear fact, if the delay comes from the downloading of large amounts of data, the history is downloaded in the format of M1, then why does it hang when switching the TF from H1 to M15?

H1 was already open normally.

 

SessionDeals() does not return number of trades

example of an Expert Advisor that should open only 1 trade, but actually opens several ones, adding a new order, when a trade opens on the previous one

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>


void OnTick()

{

CSymbolInfo Symbol; Symbol.Name(_Symbol);

CTrade Trade;


if(OrdersTotal()==NULL &&

Symbol.SessionDeals()==NULL)

{

double Ask; Symbol.InfoDouble(SYMBOL_ASK,Ask);


Trade.BuyStop(0.1,Ask+Symbol.Spread()*_Point*10,_Symbol,NULL,NULL);

return;

}

}

Документация по MQL5: Торговые функции / HistoryDealsTotal
Документация по MQL5: Торговые функции / HistoryDealsTotal
  • www.mql5.com
Торговые функции / HistoryDealsTotal - Документация по MQL5
 

Can anyone suggest how to get kernel32.dll to work in MT5 on Win7 64

if (new_bar()==false)return;
h1 = _lopen(path1,2);
if(h1 < 0)
{
Print("Error opening file "+path1);
h1=_lcreat(path1,0);
if(h1<0)
{
Print("Unable to create mydata.csv file");
return;
}
When opening h1>1, although file does not exist.

 
jmt:

SessionDeals() does not return number of trades

example of an Expert Advisor that should open only 1 trade, but actually opens several ones, adding a new order, when a trade opens on the previous one

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>


void OnTick()

{

CSymbolInfo Symbol; Symbol.Name(_Symbol);

CTrade Trade;


if(OrdersTotal()==NULL &&

Symbol.SessionDeals()==NULL)

{

double Ask; Symbol.InfoDouble(SYMBOL_ASK,Ask);


Trade.BuyStop(0.1,Ask+Symbol.Spread()*_Point*10,_Symbol,NULL,NULL);

return;

}

}

Symbol.SessionDeals() returns the total amount of trades executed by your Expert Advisor during the current trade session, not the amount of trades.

PS. Works only for exchange traded instruments.

 
Urain:

I have a default H1, as soon as I add a new chart, it hangs, I press the cross, open the terminal new chart is already open.

When I see from here, when you upload a quote, the event of displaying the chart does not occur and the "Waiting for update" image hangs.

ZZZY Another unclear fact, if the delay comes from the download of large amounts of data, the history is downloaded in the format of M1, then why hangs when switching the TF from H1 to M15?

H1 was already open normally.

Renat, here is another symptom of the same problem. Today I`ve checked МТ5 with 6 charts on М15, all of them started correctly and the one with problems yesterday (but they were solved yesterday) had history only till 18 hours yesterday and the chart was actively consuming traffic although it had almost all needed history and I`m missing only little less than one day. When traffic reached 13.8 Mb, I closed terminal and restarted it, everything started fine.

My device has 32 bit system, max bar is 1 000 000, but I haven't seen one lakh bars on M15, I have 300 000 pcs. Maybe it will help.

I feel very disappointed with the results of this action, I cannot use it because I do not know how to use it correctly. But how come, because the chart has just been opened, so there is a history of it.

 

came across these keywords

_CriticalError
_IsX64
_ReturnedDouble
_ReturnedFloat
_ReturnedString
_StopFlag

for which there is no reference

how can they be used and what do they mean?

 
sergeev:

came across these keywords

_CriticalError
_IsX64
_ReturnedDouble
_ReturnedFloat
_ReturnedString
_StopFlag

for which there is no reference

How can I use them and what do they mean?


These are internal variables for inlining some system functions.

The compiler won't let you use them. Unless you can read them, and even then the interpretation of their values may unexpectedly change.

 
pusheax:

It's working.

I must have done something wrong.

Thank you, I will look into it.

Could somebody please test your multicurrency Expert Advisor with an external indicator and external DLL in the strategy tester of the 581 build?

Please send me the results of the test.

I have a 574 version of my Expert Advisor, but it won't work in 581.

 
Urain:

Renat, here is another symptom of the same problem. Today I ran MT5 with 6 charts on major on M15, all charts started fine, but the one with which there were problems yesterday (but still solved problems yesterday), had history only to 18 hours yesterday, the chart was actively consuming traffic although it had almost all the necessary history, lacking only a little less than a day. When traffic reached 13.8 MB, I closed and restarted the terminal, everything started fine

Bug with Bars() and brakes on W1 and MN1 already fixed.

Also fixed lags on compilation and EA loading. There will definitely be a new build on Friday.

Документация по MQL5: Программы MQL5 / Выполнение программ
Документация по MQL5: Программы MQL5 / Выполнение программ
  • www.mql5.com
Программы MQL5 / Выполнение программ - Документация по MQL5
 

tell me what's wrong, I can't figure out what's the problem with the stymie?

int OnInit()
{
EventSetTimer(60);
return(0);
}

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
EventKillTimer();

}

void OnTimer()
{

Print("tick-tock");
}

I get some nonsense:

It's different - there are glitches once every ten minutes

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