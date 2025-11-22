Errors, bugs, questions - page 629
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What does "All symbols selected in Market Watch" optimisation mode mean?
What does the optimisation mode "All symbols selected in Market Watch" mean?
And we don't look at the help at all - Optimisation modes? :)
And don't look at the help at all - Optimisation modes? :)
:)
And this strange phrase: a dog is a friend of man...
Honestly, the help did not clarify the perplexity. Okay, I will voice my guess: mode "All symbols selected in Market Watch" in my opinion means that will be used mode "single pass" with a full scan of all symbols from Market Watch.
Or is it still using GA with regular symbol change, or full brute force with symbol change???
:)Or is the GA used with regular symbol substitution, or full overshoot with symbol substitution???
It's written in Russian:
Unlike the previous two, this optimization mode allows to test the Expert Advisor with the same input parameters, but on different symbols. In each optimization pass, only the main test symbol is changed, in other words, the chart symbol to which the EA would be attached.
Optimization is performed only on those symbols which are currently selected in the "Market Watch" window. This way, by adjusting the set of selected symbols, you can control the optimisation.
I tried an example, it still shows different values
2012.02.01 12:54:02 (EURUSD,H1) 11.0 1.0 1.0 1.0
I dont understand why it is 11
It's written in Russian:...
Sorry, my confusion is due to the fact that I've been dealing with multicurrency lately.
That's why I completely forgot that there are EAs that open trades using the current symbol. If you have a multi-currency EA, you have to specify the symbols in the settings, so I was wondering what you were looking for in symbol substitution mode :)
Woe indeed.
It's not 11 you have, it's Handle 1 and on without the separator 1.0
My question is missing: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page639#comment_146453 Need an answer. :)
The essence of the question:
The display properties of trading levels(CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS - (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit, pending orders)) are not included in the limitations for the chart object(OBJ_CHART).
---
When applying chart operations to a chart object (OBJ_CHART) the following limitations apply
---
I can't display them while all other properties are enabled/disabled. Is this a bug?
Sorry, my confusion is caused by the fact that I have been dealing with the topic of multicurrency lately.
That's why I completely forgot that there are EAs that open trades using the current symbol. If you have a multi-currency EA, you have to specify the symbols in the settings, so I was wondering what you were looking for in symbol substitution mode :)
A true woe is in the mind.
1. The point is that the tester has its own list of symbols, which is formed independently of the list selected in the terminal.
The main instrument in the tester (or the one the Expert Advisor was attached to) enters this list automatically.
If you need multicurrency trading, the remaining symbols should be added there independently from the Expert Advisor.
You can trade on all symbols, but the ticks will come only on the main one.
2. This mode was created mainly to test monocurrency Expert Advisors on different currencies but with the same parameters.
It enumerates all symbols in the terminal list (the terminal itself), the main symbol in the tester's list changes for each new pass.
In this mode it is possible to test mults, but for well-designed mults it will not be so meaningful as for monovalent.
I.e. the difference in the results may be, but it will be so small (with the right approach) that it will be within the margin of error.
My question is missing: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page639#comment_146453 Need an answer. :)
The essence of the question:
The display properties of trading levels(CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS - (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit, pending orders)) are not included in the limitations for the chart object(OBJ_CHART).
---
When applying chart operations to a chart object (OBJ_CHART), the following limitations apply
---
I can't display them while all other properties are enabled/disabled. Is this a bug?